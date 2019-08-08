Thu. Aug 8th, 2019

Celebrate The Festive Season With Yauatcha’s Newest Macaron Collection

6 hours ago

Inspired by Chinese heritage and Asian ingredients, the patisserie at Yauatcha includes an extensive array of macarons, petits gateaux and gateaux. A wide range of teas are also available, ranging from delicate and floral greens to smoky oolongs originating from China, Taiwan, Japan and India. 

Celebrate the festive season and gift your loved ones Yauatcha’s newest range of delicate and decadent macarons along with their signature petit gateaux that have now become synonymous with the brand. On this joyous occasion, you can also opt for their specially curated boxes or customise a hamper with your favourite picks.

Yauatcha’s newest range of festive collection features a range of special and signature petits gateaux assortment like the stunning rose shaped Raspberry Delice, the decadentChocolate Pebble with single origin dark chocolate, brownie and the Pecan Coffee Delice along with several new flavours of macarons such as Salted Caramel, Cinnamon and Banana, Camomile Pistachio, to name a few.

Don’t forget to drop in this festive season with your loved ones, to enjoy a laid back and hearty meal amidst the beautiful interiors of the restaurant along with the lip-smacking desserts and macrons.

**Available to take away from the patisserie retail counter or as dessert at the restaurant. We’re also available to order from Zomato and the desserts can be called home.

