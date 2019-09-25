Celebrate the flavours of festivity with “Ebar Jalsha Rannaghore: Season 3”

As Bengal ushers in the festive season, Star Jalsha gifts its viewers a very special puja offering. A show that has earlier created ripples in every Bengali household.After the resounding success of the first 2 seasons, Star Jalsha proudly presents the 3rd season of Ebar Jalsha Rannaghore.

The show offers a culinary experience like no other with their favorite Jalsha stars whipping up delectable festive dishes for their viewers. Ebar Jalshar Rannaghore ushers in the pujo special feeling with flavorsome food and agomonir adda. The show witnesses’ celebrities sharing their festive plans as they create and feast on an assortment of mouth-watering delicacies, befitting to the celebratory season. In conversation with the celebrity guests is the remarkable Singer- Actor JOJO who made her debut as the show’s host in any cookery show. Her presence has not only magnified the grandeur of the show but also made the show more musical.

The show opened with a bang with top celebrity guests Sohom, Sayantika, Ishaa Saha, Madhumita, Imon gracing the show. As the show marches on, other celebrities like Sreelekha Mitra, Palash Sen, Nikita Gandhi, Ujjaini, Madhabi Mukhopadhyay will be attending to stir up their special recipes,and will also share tricks and treats they use at home to make their recipes even tastier.

For the first time in the history of Bengali television, a renowned award winning female Director of Photography (DOP), Modhura Palit, has been roped in for Ebar Jalsha Rannaghore.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sagnik Ghosh, EVP & Channel Head, Star Jalsha & Jalsha Movies said, “Ebar Jalsha Rannaghore stands out as a perfect blend of exciting recipes infused with celebrity addas, sharing handy cooking tricks and tips. This culinary fiesta offers its audiences the unique opportunity to see their favorite celebs stir up something sumptuous while talking about their festive plans.”

Produced by Cynosure Entertainment Private Limited, Ebar Jalshar Rannaghore is currently on air every Saturday and Sunday at 4.30 pm only on Star Jalsha SD and HD.

About Star Jalsha: Star Jalsha is a leading entertainer in Bengal. Being true to its motto, ‘Chalo Paltai’, it strives to be the change catalyst, inspiring millions in Bengal by telling progressive stories and creating iconic characters.

About Star India: Star India has defined the Indian media landscape for more than 25 years, and today is one of the country’s leading media conglomerates, reaching more than 790 million viewers a month across India and over 100 other countries. Star generates over 30,000 hours of content each year and broadcasts 60+ channels, reaching 9 out of 10 C&S TV homes in India.

Its portfolio includes channels offering general entertainment, films, sports, infotainment, kids and lifestyle content across 8 languages (Hindi, English Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, Telegu, Marathi, and Malayalam). Star Plus is India’s No. 1 Hindi General Entertainment Channel. Star is also present in the Indian movie production and distribution space through Fox Star Studios.

Star India is making quantum leaps in transforming sports in the country, with 16 sports channels, Star’s is the country’s leading sports network and one that is helping India become a multi-sporting nation.

Star is also driving the agenda on digital consumption in India with its digital content platform Hotstar, which is amongst the fastest growing in the world and is increasingly becoming the first port of call for internet adopters in India. Star India is a fully owned subsidiary of 21st Century Fox.

