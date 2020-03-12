Celebrate the love for Food and Family with Star Jalsha’s ‘Rannabanna’

Food holds a special place for the people of Bengal. Whether it is eating or cooking, the quintessential Bengali loves to indulge in both. This love for food is therefore infused in its cuisine. The cuisine offers a varied palate of flavors which makes it a favorite for food lovers,world over. The cuisine has successfully carved a niche for itself on the global food map with its traditional and contemporary innovations and creations. It has transcended from being a regional delicacy to a global phenomenon.

Keeping in line with this, Star Jalsha has come up with a new delicious offering for its viewers. It is all set to host “Rannabanna”- a one of a kind cookery show which will teach the viewers an array of new delicacies from across the world including local delicacies which they can cook and relish with family and friends.

Capturing the love for food, Rannabanna, is a unique cookery show featuring a grandmother as the show host. In every episode the lovely grandmother will whip up two mouthwatering dishes for her foodie grandson. The recipes will have a traditional touch, revealing grandmother’s way of cooking as well as contemporary dishes well suited to the changing taste of the new Bengali. The warm, fun filled grandmother-grandson relationship with their common love for food will be seen for the very first time on television screen.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kevin Vaz, CEO- Regional Entertainment, Star network, said, “We are supremely attentive to the continually evolving tastes of our audience. In step with their discerning preferences, our new show, Rannabanna, promises to bring a new dimension to the otherwise routine cookery shows. We are delighted to have Adani as the presenting sponsor for Rannabanna, wherein their products under the brand Fortune, will be showcased. As a strategic partner, we look forward to a long-term association with them on the project.” “We are confident that this concept will appeal to the taste buds of our audience.”, he added.

The show is being produced by Windows Production one of Bengal’s leading production houses. Windows has produced multiple successful cookery shows in the past featuring celebrities. Windows has also recently produced the blockbuster filmPosto, capturing the warm relationship between grandparents and a grandson.

Fortune Rannabanna features popular actress Tanima Sen,who will be seen as the grandmother and Star Jalsha’s popular character “Gopal bhar” aka Raktim Samanta as the grandson. While Tanima adds to the love and warmth of the show, Raktim in his innocent style adds to the fun factor of the show through light hearted banter.

Adani has come on board the show as ‘Presented by’ Sponsor showcasing their plethora of products under the umbrella brand Fortune in an integrated manner in the show. Adani Wilmar Deputy Chief Executive Officer Angshu Mallick said “Fortune Oil always stood by the philosophy that there is nothing like home cooked food. We found Rannabanna as a concept fresh, engaging and it takes the brand ahead. The show puts the kitchen at the centre of the home and Fortune at the centre of the kitchen.With Star Jalsha and Rannabanna we found a unique proposition to reach out to the food loving Bengali audience in the true Fortune way.”

The show is all set to pave its way into the viewer’s hearts at 4pm, Monday to Saturday 16th March onwards only on Star Jalsha SD and Star Jalsha HD.