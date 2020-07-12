Celebrate the season of Ilish with Star Jalsha’s ‘Rannabanna’

Food holds a special place for the people of Bengal. Whether it is eating or cooking, the quintessential Bengali loves to indulge in both. This love for food is therefore infused in its cuisine. The cuisine offers a varied palate of flavors which makes it a favorite for food lovers, world over.

Keeping in line with this, Star Jalsha’s Rannabanna has come up with a unique concept to celebrate Bengal and Bengalis’ favourite fish- ‘Ilish’. Tanima Sen, Thammi will be dishing out exquisite and mouthwatering dishes for her grandson Gopal played by Raktim. Starting from 13th July, Thammi would not just be preparing the classic favourites like Kumro Patay Ilish Fry and Tok Jhaal Ilish but also continental classics like Ilish in Green Sauce and Baked Ilish for Gopal and the audience till 18th July. Alongside her special guests would be coming in every episode showcasing their favourite recipes.

Capturing the love for food, renowned actress Chaiti Ghosal will also be joining Thammi and Gopal on Saturday 18th July’s episode of Rannabanna, to satiate Gopal’s taste buds and teach us her favourite Ilish dish.

What’s more is that there’s a golden opportunity for the viewers to take part in the show with Thammi and Gopal, as Star Jalsha is seeking audience participation for Rannabanna. All the viewers need to do is email their choice of recipes to the channel. The channel then will follow a simple digital audition process through which the viewers will stand a chance to be featured in the show as a special guest.

The show is being produced by Windows Production, one of Bengal’s leading production houses. Windows has produced multiple successful cookery shows in the past featuring celebrities. Windows has also recently produced the blockbuster film Posto, capturing the warm relationship between grandparents and a grandson.The Ilish week is all set to make audiences crave for Ilish with the special festival spanning from Monday 13th to Saturday 18th July at 4pm, only on Star Jalsha SD and Star Jalsha HD.

