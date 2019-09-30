Celebrate the season of joy with Blue Dart’s special festive pricing

Blue Dart, India’s leading logistics service provider and part of Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPDHL), introduces exclusive prices for customers in select cities in eastern India as part of its offering for the festive season. The offer will run from 1st September to 31st December 2019, through the period that includes Durga Puja, Diwali, Christmas and New Year. Blue Dart offers customers celebrating miles apart, the opportunity to experience the joy of festive celebrations to the fullest by staying connected across the country.

Customers can avail of a special rate starting at ₹200/- for up to 500 gms for domestic shipments at select cities in Eastern India. These offers can be availed at Blue Dart retail stores or by calling 1860 233 1234.

Commenting on the offer, Ketan Kulkarni, CMO & Head – Business Development, Blue Dart said, “The festive season is a time when people celebrate their emotional affinity for each other. As people move away to different locations in pursuit of education and career opportunities, distance can make keeping in touch difficult. Blue Dart, being a customer centric company, ensures that distance cannot come between happiness and matters of the heart, especially during this season. With this special festive offer for customers in select cities in east India, Blue Dart will give them an opportunity to manifest their love for each other and be connected in this festive spirit when they ship through us”.

He further added, “We strive to provide a hassle-free, accurate and timely delivery so that people may enjoy the festive season without any worries.”

The offer will not be available at Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Guwahati, Howrah, Jamshedpur, Kolkata, Maheshtala, Patna, Ranchi, Rangpo, Sreerampore, Ranipool, Siliguri, South 24 Parganas in eastern India and across other states nationally.

With several accolades to its credit, Blue Dart remains one of the most awarded, admired and best managed companies in India. It was recognised a Business Superbrand for the 12th consecutive time, recognised a Reader’s Digest Most Trusted Brand for the 13th consecutive year this year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

