Celebrate this Father’s Day with a unique craftsmanship from SEIKO

Gifting evolves with evolving relationships. Appreciate the years of

love and support, advice and guidance this Father’s Day, on June 16, with Seiko’s Presage

Arita Porcelain Dial, a new expression of the artistry from Japan.

The Presage collection has won over watch lovers throughout the world for its collection of

watches that combine Seiko’s traditional watchmaking skills with dials that showcase

different forms of Japanese craftsmanship, from enamel to Urushi lacquer. Today, Presage

brings to life another expression of Japan’s rich cultural heritage in a series of two automatic

watches with dials made of porcelain from Arita, a town which, for over 400 years, has been

the home of porcelain in Japan. The dials, which are made in Arita itself, have the rich

texture and depth, which is the signature of all the finest porcelain.

Two interpretations (SPB093, SPB095), one with a new extended power reserve

caliber

This new Presage series comprises two interpretations of the design, both of which are

powered by Seiko’s high performance 6R series calibers. The first offers caliber 6R27, with a

power reserve indicator at the nine o’clock position and a date indicator at six o’clock. The

second offers a new caliber, 6R35, which delivers a power reserve of 70 hours. The crystal

glass is a dual-curved sapphire, the exhibition case back reveals the fine finishing of the 6R

movements and both versions are 10 bar water resistant.

SPB093

SPB095

Seiko Presage Arita Porcelain Dial

Caliber 6R27 (SPB093)

Vibrations: 28,800 vibrations per hour (8 beats per second)

Power reserve: 45 hours

Number of jewels: 29

Caliber 6R35 (SPB095)

Vibrations: 21,600 vibrations per hour (6 beats per second)

Power reserve: 70 hours

Number of jewels: 24

Specifications:

Stainless steel case

Arita Porcelain dial

Dual-curved sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating

See-through screw case back

Diameter: 40.6mm, Thickness: 14.1mm (SPB093)

Diameter: 40.5mm, Thickness: 12.4mm (SPB095)

Water resistance: 10 bar

Magnetic resistance: 4,800 A/m

Crocodile strap with three-fold clasp with push button release

Price in rupees: On Request

Like this: Like Loading...