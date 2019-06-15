Celebrate this Father’s Day with a unique craftsmanship from SEIKO
Gifting evolves with evolving relationships. Appreciate the years of
love and support, advice and guidance this Father’s Day, on June 16, with Seiko’s Presage
Arita Porcelain Dial, a new expression of the artistry from Japan.
The Presage collection has won over watch lovers throughout the world for its collection of
watches that combine Seiko’s traditional watchmaking skills with dials that showcase
different forms of Japanese craftsmanship, from enamel to Urushi lacquer. Today, Presage
brings to life another expression of Japan’s rich cultural heritage in a series of two automatic
watches with dials made of porcelain from Arita, a town which, for over 400 years, has been
the home of porcelain in Japan. The dials, which are made in Arita itself, have the rich
texture and depth, which is the signature of all the finest porcelain.
Two interpretations (SPB093, SPB095), one with a new extended power reserve
caliber
This new Presage series comprises two interpretations of the design, both of which are
powered by Seiko’s high performance 6R series calibers. The first offers caliber 6R27, with a
power reserve indicator at the nine o’clock position and a date indicator at six o’clock. The
second offers a new caliber, 6R35, which delivers a power reserve of 70 hours. The crystal
glass is a dual-curved sapphire, the exhibition case back reveals the fine finishing of the 6R
movements and both versions are 10 bar water resistant.
SPB093
SPB095
Seiko Presage Arita Porcelain Dial
Caliber 6R27 (SPB093)
Vibrations: 28,800 vibrations per hour (8 beats per second)
Power reserve: 45 hours
Number of jewels: 29
Caliber 6R35 (SPB095)
Vibrations: 21,600 vibrations per hour (6 beats per second)
Power reserve: 70 hours
Number of jewels: 24
Specifications:
Stainless steel case
Arita Porcelain dial
Dual-curved sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating
See-through screw case back
Diameter: 40.6mm, Thickness: 14.1mm (SPB093)
Diameter: 40.5mm, Thickness: 12.4mm (SPB095)
Water resistance: 10 bar
Magnetic resistance: 4,800 A/m
Crocodile strap with three-fold clasp with push button release
Price in rupees: On Request