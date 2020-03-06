Celebrate this Holi with Havmor’s delicious thandai milkshakes

The festival of colours, Holi is just around the corner and is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India. Right from applying colours to making some delicious and authentic dishes, this festival is all about enjoying with family and friends.

The essence of this festival revolves more around playing colours, relishing traditional dishes and not to forget the trademark thandai. To keep the spirit of festivity high, Havmor, one of India’s favourite ice-cream brands have come up with a range of lip-smacking thandai in different flavours like classic Thandai Milkshake, Mango Thandai, Strawberry Thandai and Dry Fruit Thandai.

The celebration doesn’t stop here as the consumer will also have unique options in Sundaes like Krazy Kulfi Sundae, Rainbow Cassata Sundae & Sundae Feast.

So, play more and keep it cool with some scrumptious desserts, available at all Havmor parlours across the country.