Celebrating Women: Amway India promotes the spirit of entrepreneurship

Reiterating its commitment to women empowerment, Amway India, one of the country’s leading FMCG Direct Selling companies, launched multiple initiatives to celebrate women and their progress this International Women’s Day. In Kolkata, the company organized an insightful panel discussion on women empowerment with select dignitaries such as Smt. Sambiti Chakrabarty, Assistant Commissioner of Police, New Town & Traffic II, Bidhannagar Police and Ms. Rupanjana Mitra, Bengali film and television actor as well as Amway direct sellers. The panel discussion touched upon experiences of women in taking up unconventional roles, the challenges they faced and their inspiring journey of overcoming these challenges.

Empowering women by providing them the right platform to explore their true potential, has been one of the core philosophies of Amway. Empowerment of girls and women is imperative and can be achieved by providing them equal opportunities and skills to achieve sustainable economic growth. Amway has been investing in skilling and upscaling the women in the country through multiple skill trainings and workshops.

On the occasion, Chandra Bhushan Chakraborty, VP-East, Amway India, said, “Women play an intrinsic role in strengthening the socio-economic landscape of any country. Amway is a firm believer and supporter of women empowerment and an equal opportunity player. Women constitute around 48% of the Indian population* and we take immense pride in the fact that almost 60 per cent of Amway direct sellers are women. At Amway, we believe that fostering an environment of growth and creating viable opportunities for women will not only empower them to realize their full potential but also strengthen the society and economy, at large.”

Amway has been investing in skill enhancement trainings and workshops to promote women entrepreneurs in India and the event was organised with an aim to promote empowerment and encourage the spirit of entrepreneurship among women.

*https://www.peoplematters.in/article/diversity/it-is-time-to-empower-women-at-workplace-17809