Celebration of Children’s Day with a difference

Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers along with Saroj Gupta Cancer Centre & Research Institute organized a celebrated “Children’s day” with the Paediatric Cancer Patients & Survivors at the auditorium of the hospital today. Dr. Arnab Gupta, Director, Saroj Gupta Cancer Centre & Research Institute and Mr. Rupak Saha, Director, Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers were present at the occasion.The talented children performed dance recitation and many more which were followed by a special performance of renowned singer Somlata Acharya.Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rupak Saha, Director, Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers said, “Children’s Day is celebrated on 14th November every year across the country to increase awareness of the rights, care and education of children. To make a difference, Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers celebrates the day with such children who may require some extra love and care every year. We always believe in raising awareness and to express support for children and adolescents with cancer survivors and their families. We are really very fortunate to stand beside these children and celebrate love and care.”Fortunately 70% of cancers in children are leukemia (blood cancer) of which another 70% is curable if detected early and treated properly. Saroj Gupta Cancer Centre & Research Institute is perhaps the only centre in India with a dedicated children’s hospital for cancer. This wing has got all kinds of amusement for the children.Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers is a heritage jewellery-house with a history of making a difference. The heritage comes from a background of over sixty years.