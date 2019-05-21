Centuary Mattresses forays into Luxury segment with launch of ‘The Hybrid Collection’ a superior technology product

Centuary Mattresses – one of India’s leading mattress brand announced the launch of ‘The Hybrid Collection’, thisluxury mattress range offers superior quality with the luxury in stylish designs. This launch marks the entry of Centuary Mattresses into the luxury segment category with the latest rangetargeting the niche customers demanding high quality product. Centuary Mattresses which is growing consistently at the rate of 30% expects this product line to contribute around 5% of revenues this year.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Uttam Malani, Executive Director, Centuary Mattresses said, “As we continue our growth journey, The Hybrid Collection launch marks our entry into the luxury segment. Not only this product line will enable an incremental addition to our growth each year, it also positions us uniquely in that segment due to the superior product configuration, introduction of Micro Spring and innovative design.”

‘The Hybrid Collection’ a first of its kind technologically superior mattress uses a combination of layers to ensure that customers derive the benefits of comfort, ergonomics, design and aesthetics. Based on Centuary’s Ulti-Matt technology, this product line ensures the right spine & back support offering a perfect sleeping experience.

The multiple layers of foams in the ‘The Hybrid Collection’ includes Green Gel Foam to ensure the optimum sleep temperature, Memory Foam to retain the shape of the body and provide maximum comfort and Contour Cut Foam to provide the best design.

The collection is available in different configuration of ‘Pocketed’ & ‘Bonnell spring’, and for the first time in the industry ‘Micro Spring’ is version is also offered. Micro Springs layer in the Pillow Top provides an added layer of comfort and support to the body.

This new product line offering a plush luxury appeal which comes at a starting price of INR 40,000 and goes up to INR 80,000. The Hybrid Collection offers essential support to the back, provides extreme comfort while sleeping and proves its durability with 10 years of warranty.

The Hybrid collection is spread across 5 products – Health Spa, Enigma I, Enigma II, Infinity and Solitaire. The thickness of the mattresses will range between 8 inches to 10 inches.

The Hybrid Collection is another initiative of the company in its aggressive business plans to become the top player in the industry. Overall last one year the company has been making massive investments in technology, automation, people, expansion, new product line segments and branding. These initiatives have helped the company to expands its marketing and retail footprint, enhance its brand profile, develop innovative and superior products, reach out to a wider customer base and beat the industry growth rate.

“We are well on the course of growing the revenues steadily at 30% per annum and aim to reach the top slot in Indian bedding and comfort industry. The consolidated revenue of Centuary Mattresses and its sister company Shree Malani Foams was INR 415 Crores in the FY 2019. We are expecting The Hybrid Collection to contribute around 5% in our revenue for the FY 2020” added Mr. Uttam Malani.