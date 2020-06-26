Century Plyboards’s Q4 Results for Financial Year 2019-20

India’s leading plywood company, Century Plyboards(I) Ltd., today announced its results for the fourth quarter of FY 19-20.

Highlights:

Net Revenue from operations for the Quarter, ending 31st March, 2020 was Rs. 524.19 crs ; a decrease of10 %over corresponding period of last financial year Rs.583.23 crs and Net revenue from operations for the Financial Year 2019-20 was Rs.2282.68 crs showing a growth of 1%, over previous financial year Rs.2263.83 crs.

Earnings Before Depreciation Interest and Tax for the last quarter of Financial Year 2019-20 was Rs.70.18 crs, an increase of 5% over corresponding period of last financial year Rs.66.58 crs and for the Financial Year 2019-20 it was Rs.315.18 crs, an increase 3 %, compared with last financial year Rs.306.43 crs.

Profit After Tax for the quarter ending 31st March, 2020, was Rs. 38.79 crs; an increase of 14% corresponding period of last financial year Rs.34.16crs. Profit After Tax for the Financial Year was almost flat at Rs. 158.17crs; corresponding period of last financial year Rs.158.76 crs.

We have already paid interim dividend of Rs. 1/- per share for the Financial Year 2019-20.

Various initiatives taken by the Company for controlling costs, helped to improve the overall margins.

Business Outlook:

Commenting on the company’s performance, Mr. Sajjan Bhajanka, Chairman, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. Said, “Most of our divisions have done well. Recovery for laminates has been steep and the EBITDA margins are practically back to previous position. MDF and Particles have also been great performers. Reduced topline in plywood has led to lower EBITDA margin but we are hopeful that in the second half of the year, we will be back to our previous position with same EBITDA margin.”