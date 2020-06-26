Fri. Jun 26th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Century Plyboards’s Q4 Results for Financial Year 2019-20

2 min read

India’s leading plywood company, Century Plyboards(I) Ltd., today announced its results for the fourth quarter of FY 19-20.

Highlights:

  • Net Revenue from operations for the Quarter, ending 31st March, 2020 was Rs. 524.19 crs ; a decrease of10 %over corresponding period of last financial year Rs.583.23 crs and Net revenue from operations for the Financial Year 2019-20 was Rs.2282.68 crs showing a growth of 1%, over previous financial year Rs.2263.83 crs.
  • Earnings Before Depreciation Interest and Tax for the last quarter of Financial Year 2019-20 was Rs.70.18 crs, an increase of 5% over corresponding period of last financial year Rs.66.58 crs and for the Financial Year 2019-20 it was Rs.315.18 crs, an increase 3 %, compared with last financial year Rs.306.43 crs.  
  • Profit After Tax for the quarter ending 31st March, 2020, was Rs. 38.79 crs; an increase of 14%  corresponding period of last financial year Rs.34.16crs. Profit After Tax for the Financial Year was almost flat at Rs. 158.17crs;  corresponding period of last financial year Rs.158.76 crs.
  • We have already paid interim dividend of Rs. 1/- per share for the Financial Year 2019-20.
  • Various initiatives taken by the Company for controlling costs, helped to improve the overall margins.

Business Outlook:

Commenting on the company’s performance, Mr. Sajjan Bhajanka, Chairman, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. Said, “Most of our divisions have done well. Recovery for laminates has been steep and the EBITDA margins are practically back to previous position. MDF and Particles have also been great  performers. Reduced topline in plywood has led to lower EBITDA margin but we are hopeful that in the second half  of the year, we will be back to our previous position with same EBITDA margin.”

More Stories

2 min read

Siyaram’s launches Anti-Corona fabric in association with Australia based HealthGuard

2 min read

Hulladek Recycling launches Contactless pickup services

2 min read

Make Your Journey Comfortable Traveler Lite Jeans by Wrangler

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

2 min read

Siyaram’s launches Anti-Corona fabric in association with Australia based HealthGuard

2 min read

Hulladek Recycling launches Contactless pickup services

2 min read

Century Plyboards’s Q4 Results for Financial Year 2019-20

2 min read

Make Your Journey Comfortable Traveler Lite Jeans by Wrangler

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Subscribe Us

About Us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. The Times of Bengal  keeps you updated with everything happening in India and world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of The Times of Bengalis formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. The Times of Bengal is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news, The Times of Bengal aims to be your one stop destination for the news with focus on national interest, policy, government and governance.

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Copyright © All rights reserved. |