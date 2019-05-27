Century Plyboards’sQ4 Results for Financial Year 2018-19

India’s leading plywood company, Century Plyboards(I) Ltd., today announced its results for the fourth quarter of FY 18-19.

Highlights:

Net Revenue from operations for the Quarter, ending 31st March, 2019 were Rs. 583.23crs; an increase of 7% over corresponding period of last financial year Rs.544.13crs and Net revenue from operations for the Financial Year 2018-19 was Rs.2263.83 crs showing a growth of 15%, over previous financial year Rs.1967.22crs.

Earnings Before Depreciation Interest and Tax for the last quarter of Financial Year 2018-19was Rs. 66.57 crs, a decrease of 21% over corresponding period of last financial year Rs.84.46crs and for the Financial Year 2018-19 it was Rs.306.43crs, a decrease of 2%, compared with last financial years. 312.73 crs.

Profit AfterTax for the quarter ending 31st March, 2019, was Rs. 34.16 crs; showing a decrease of 4% over corresponding period of last financial year Rs.35.72crs. Profit after Tax for the Financial Year was Rs.158.76crs, an increase of 1%, compared with the Profit After Tax of Rs.156.64crs, achieved during last financial year.

The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs.1/- per share(excluding dividend tax), for the Financial Year 2018-19.

Particle Boards have performed exceptionally well during the quarter under review

“Consistently satisfactory results in prevailing business conditions and real estate scenario. The economic conditions during the quarter were jittery and waiting for political mandate from the public of the country. The overall situation although not grim but was challenging. It was testing and difficult time where only fittest to survive. Even in such situation we have grown and maintained our profitability.” –Mr Sajjan Bhajanka, Chairman, CenturyPly.

