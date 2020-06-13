CenturyPly Forays Into Indian E-commerce Market By Joining Hands With Flipkart

Century Plyboards India Ltd, one of the front-runners in Indian wood panel industry, forayed into the Indian e-commerce platform by associating with e-commerce giant, Flipkart. This is a first of its kind association where the country’s leading building material company has stepped into the e-commerce service to leverage the spike in online shopping and digital consumption amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Initially the product lines available from CenturyPly on Flipkart are those of Club Prime, Sainik 710 and Sainik MR to which more variants will be added with time. These products will be exclusively available for consumers in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai, while the company learns to be mulling scaling it up to other cities in near future.

Consumers sometimes get duped while buying plywood from offline retail market due to presence of duplicate products in market. This issue of authenticity and quality will be completely addressed while buying online as consumers will buy directly from CenturyPly, a brand that always shows commitment and loyalty towards its consumers.

Since Covid-19 has impacted business across all sectors, this is a welcome step as this would open lot of opportunities for both sellers and consumers. The association will benefit consumers for letting them browse CenturyPly products without traveling to local shops and risking contact with outsiders.

Commenting on the development, Navarun Sen, President, Panel division said, “Given the current growth in the consumption of digital platforms, our association with Flipkart couldn’t have been timed better. While most consumers are reluctant to visit stores physically, are not sure of quality of products, this initiative will make shopping of plywood hassle free for them. We are expecting that this association will definitely help us reach our consumers better and add momentum to our business.”

Through this association with one of the most widely used e-commerce sites, Flipkart, the company is aiming to reach the increasing number of net savvy consumers along with widening business opportunities in Indian plywood market.