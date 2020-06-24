CenturyPly Launches E-Shop Operations, Pan India

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, one of the largest manufacturer of plywood and decoratives in Indian market, announced the launch of CenturyPly e-shop operation across pan India. This leading company in plywood industry is the first to introduce its own shopping platform where consumers can now browse and buy brand products directly from the company website and purchase their product of choice.

CenturyPly is starting a full fledged ecommerce business fulfillment, through its brand store

www.centuryply.com/eshop

On this shop, customers can login in through their phones, tablets, laptops or desktops and enjoy the convenience of browsing through the entire range of products that CenturyPly offers, order them and get delivery of them at their doorsteps.

This facility is available on across India. Century ply will be selling Plywood, Doors, Laminates, Stark PVC, MDF on this platform.

Consumers sometimes worry about buying duplicate materials from some spurious shops in the conventional channels. However on this channel of buying customers are rest assured on quality as the seller here is the company itself.

With sales expected to jump in the second quarter of FY20 due to the pandemic-induced lockdown and consumers’ increasing propensity to digital consumption, this diversification will bring a momentum in the brand-consumer relationship.

Consumers sometimes get duped while buying plywood from offline retail market due to presence of duplicate products in market. This issue of authenticity and quality will be completely addressed while buying online as consumers will buy directly from CenturyPly, a brand that always shows commitment and loyalty towards its consumers.

Since Covid-19 has impacted business across all sectors, this is a welcome step as this would open lot of opportunities for both sellers and consumers. Consumers will be able to buy the diversified range of CenturyPly Products from the convenience of home.

Speaking on the initiative, Ms. Nikita Bansal, Executive Director, CenturyPly said, “We are witnessing that consumers are getting more comfortable and accustomed to more digital buying experience. CenturyPly has always found innovative ways to bring the preferred and genuine products to the consumers. In the current time, our priority is to ensure safety of our consumers, thus we are reaching their doorstep, in a safe and convenient way. The e-shop enables a seamless buying experience for the consumers allowing them to buy directly from the company website. ”

With the application of the company’s maximum potential to gain momentum, CenturyPly is aiming to reach the increasing number of net savvy consumers along with widening business opportunities in Indian plywood market.