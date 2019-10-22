“Chaos” to be the theme of ‘The Fashion Awards 2020’

JD Institute of Fashion Technology, one of the country’s leading design institutions, has announced ‘Chaos’ as the theme for The Fashion Awards 2020.

The theme was unveiled by one of the known celebrity designer and mentor, Ms. Rina Dhaka, Ms. Priya Kumari Rana, Feature Journalist and directors of the institutions, Mr. Harsh Dalal and Ms. Akshra Dalal.

It is a result of rigorous research and brainstorming sessions between the students, faculties and the management who examine various trends, challenges and evolving face of fashion to arrive at a theme. The theme is a reflection of our life, where people are burdened with unusual expectation and boundaries and wants to move out from the chaos, but actually, chaos has always played a crucial role in segment fuelling creative spurts and brings out the artistic side of us and hence marked as the theme of this year.

Students will be monitored by the leading industry experts such as Rina Dhaka, Sunita Kohli, Sonali Bhagti for innovative as well as experimental works involving various installation, exhibits, 3D walkthroughs etc.

Ms Rupal Dalal, Executive Director, JD Institute of Fashion Technology said, “We are pleased to announce the theme for next year’s Fashion Awards. It is a great platform for our students to showcase their talent to industry experts. The theme “Chaos” is open to a wide range of interpretations and will inspire the students to give full expression to their creativity.”

About JD Institute of Fashion Technology:

JD Institute Of Fashion Technology, India, With 36+ Learning Centres, Is One Of The Top Institute Of Art And Design, Where The Dreams And Passion Of Students With Imagination Are Stimulated. Under The Eminent Experts From The Industry The Subjects In Fashion, Interior, Jewellery, Fashion Marketing & Communications, Visual Merchandising, Photography, Hair And Make-Up Will Be Elucidated With High Passion Giving The Young Aspirants The Much-Required Practical Experience And Classroom Training. JD As An Institution Helps The Students To Take Their Imagination To The Next Level, Giving Them A Platform Not Just To Upskill Their Creativity But Also To Prepare And Give Them The Confidence To Follow Their Dreams.

For more information, Kindly visit- https://www.jdinstitute.co

