‘Chayna Ochayna’ – Durga Puja Specials at Monkey Bar, Kolkata from Sept 27-Oct 11,2019 Traditional Treats with a Monkey Surprise, familiar meets the unusual in this festive menu

This Durga Pujo, Monkey Bar- India’s favourite gastro-pub,(part of the Olive group of restaurants), gears up to celebrate Kolkata’s biggest festival with its ‘Chayna Ochayna’menu from September 27- October 11, 2019, through the day – featuring traditional Kolkata treats with the quintessential Monkey twist. Old school meets new tricks with our Durga Puja Specials, created by our favourite Kolkata based home-chef Iti Misra, who combines her Bengali heritage with playful ideas picked up from her travels across the globe. The result? A spread that captures the spirit of Kolkata during its most popular festival, with just enough innovation to catch you by surprise! Experience the Rosogolla in a brand new avatar, and an Italian dessert starring our very own Nolen Gur.With our unique takes on nostalgic favourites, get your sanskaar and surprises all in one place. So let the Puja and peyt pujo begin! ‘Chayna Ochayna’ as the name suggests brings together a bit of the old and familiar with the new and unknown … quite like the way Durga Puja has evolved over the years.Where design and technology brings new surprises to the traditional festival, where the old and new come together in celebration and where we forge new bonds and friendships while strengthening old ties! The ‘Chayna Ochayna’Durga Puja Specials menu celebrates the city’s favourite dishes in a completely new and unique way. The festive menu comprises three sections- Jol Khabar or small plates, Boro Ahar or mains and Mishti Mukh a.k.a.dessert. Start with Rosogolla Chaat, a dish inspired by the street-side delicacies of Hazratganjin Lucknowand the famous Bengali Rosogolla, in a not-so-sweet mood.Creamy yoghurt, house-made chaat masala, a drizzle of sweet and sour chutney and a sprinkle of crunchy bhujia. Who said Rosogollas can only be dessert?For mains – try the Mangshor Jhuri Bhaja, a dish influenced by the famous pounded meat served inYangon, Mynamar. It is your friendly neighbourhood Kosha Mangsho in a brand-new puja attire. Slow-roasted mutton, hand-shredded and sautéed with caramelised onions, crisp-fried garlic and dried red chillies andserved with flaky parathas. If you’re in the mood for something snacky to pair with your cocktail, order a plate of Jaali Prawns– Kolkata’s Chingri cutlet meets Bangkok’s popular noodle wrapped prawns. A tribute to Kolkata’s colonial past, the Mini Pantheras are thin crepes filled witha ‘desi’ curried chicken mince, rolled and crumb- fried. For vegetarians, there is a mushroom and bell pepper version. And finally, the Nolen Gur Panna Cotta– addinga local touch to the immensely popular Panna Cotta famous in the Piedmont region of Italy. Our version comes with flaky Goja crumble and a tuille of Jibey Goja on the side.So, amidst the dhaak, dhunuchi and pandal hopping, swing by Monkey Bar with your friends and loved ones to enjoy the Puja Special dishes with a quintessential Monkey Bar twist.

And there’s a lot more on this menu to explore. To chase the blues of a rain drenched Puja, try a platter of Bhaja Bhuji or telebhaja, declared ‘World Famous in Bengal’!This medley of batter-fried vegetables or ‘pakoras’, come in a whole new avatar, inspired by many similar street side fried snacks from around the world.Tepa Kachori, is a glamourized version of the famous Bihari litti. Our version is a crisp, savoury pastry casing filled with a spicy fish mix, hand-rolled, shaped and deep-fried for that delicious more-ishness. Vegetarians should ask for the Sattu or roasted gram flour filled version. Everyone’s favourite paturi appears on our Puja Specials menu too but in a surprising new package. The Bhetki Bhatey is mustard-marinated Kolkata Bhetki, buried in a pillow of Gobindobhog rice and steamed in banana leaves, served with a side of stir-fried greens.

“Delighted to collaborate with the enthusiastic Monkey Bar team for yet another exciting Puja menu. This year’s Monkey Bar ‘Chayna Ochayna’ Puja Specials, meld my love for Bengali food with my passion for travel. Durga Puja is both about tradition and innovation and in that very spirit – we’ve taken popular Kolkata dishes and given them a whole new interpretation, inspired by my travels in India and abroad. Each dish on this ‘Chayna Ochayna’ Puja Specials menu, is lovingly familiar yet a delightful surprise, perfectly packaged as a snack break between pandal hopping or a relaxed festive meal with your friends and family.From the traditional kosha mangsho as a pounded meat and paratha meal to Rosogolla in a savoury avatar to Bhetki Paturi in a surprising new package-Monkey Bar’s ‘Chayna Ochayna’ is rooted in the old with the excitement of the new.” Said Iti Misra, Kolkata based Home-Chef and Food Consultant.

Born and educated in Kolkata, Iti Misraa retired Airline executive, is a home-chef and culinary consultant, hugely popular for her amazing repertoire of authentic Bengali and Kolkata style food. Proud of her heritage, Iti helps travellers discover the flavours of her favourite cuisine through home-style Bengali meals and cooking sessions at her home in Kolkata.When not travelling the world in search of her next adventure, Iti participates in pop-ups in different cities, spreading her love for home style Bengali cuisine, across the country. Shehas been a part of several food promotions and collaborations with hotels and stand- alone restaurants across Mumbai, Delhi, Patna, Bangalore and Tadoba. During Durga Puja last year,she collaborated with Monkey Bar’s Head Chef Dheeraj Varma to curate a festive menu ‘Next Stop Kolkata’celebrating the best and most iconic street food of the City of Joy.

It’s not just the Puja Special dishes but a selection of Monkey Bar’s signature cocktails that you can order on your next visit. Sip on‘Toast to Calcutta’ our signature cocktail created with gondhoraj cordial and join the revelry of the season. Raise a toast to our unusual concoctions like the‘Trump Card’made with vodka, fresh ginger cordial, passion fruit and bitters or ‘Absolut Lemon Drop’with Absolut Citron, lemon and triple secor even the ‘Curry Martini’with vodka, tossed curry leaves, green apple, lime and simple syrup. And for those who love our favourites, we have Copper Monkey and Mangaa aplenty.

So, don your Lal Paar saree, wear comfortable footwear (we all know how tiring pandal hopping can get) and make way to Monkey Bar to be a part of the festivities this Durga Puja. Make your way to Monkey Bar to get your dose of sanskaar and surprises all in one place!

QUICK FACTS:

Chayna Ochayna:September 27th – October 11th, 2019, only at Monkey Bar, Kolkata.

Average Meal for two Rs. 1,100 (Food Only) Average Meal for two Rs 1,800 (Food & Cocktails)

MONKEY BAR KOLKATA:

#901 A, Fort Knox, 6, Camac Street, Kolkata- 700017. Tel: 033-40606446.

Open:Monday to Thursday 12 noon to 12 midnight; Friday & Saturday 12 noon to 1am; Sunday 12 noon to 12 midnight (Only guests above the age of 21 years are permitted after 6:00pm).

Facebook/ Instagram/ Twitter: @Monkeybarkol

