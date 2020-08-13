Cherish the flavours of freedom with JW Marriott Kolkata’s Independence Day Brunch

One of the most treasured things we all value is our freedom. As India celebrates its 74th Independence Day, JW Marriott Kolkata has curated a special Independence Day Brunch with the greatest care and safety, to ensure that the current situation does not take away from our freedom to revel and feast with our loved ones.

Citizens all across the country have held this historic day close to their hearts since time immemorial. The Independence Day Brunch on 15th August, 2020, from 12:30 PM to 3 PM, is sure to bring back the spirit of patriotism with authentic flavours that celebrate the diverse regional cultures of India. Guests are invited to come and dine at the widely-loved all-day diner at the property, JW Kitchen, to unwind and indulge in the flavours of freedom, with exquisite dishes that boast of the true essence of India’s culinary heritage. The property has ensured that an elaborate and intricate set of safety and sanitation measures are in place to make guests feel completely safe and secure.

Marriott on Wheels, the hotel’s home delivery initiative, will also ensure that set meals for one or four are delivered from the heart of the kitchen to the comfort of guests’ homes, executed with utmost safety and strict guidelines. The wide selection of appetizers, main course and desserts is the perfect way to cherish this significant day with a grand feast with family and friends.

So drop by or order in and savor the luxurious offerings from JW Marriott Kolkata to commemorate this Independence Day!

Delivery Guidelines

Contactless Delivery

Venue: JW Marriott Kolkata

Address: 4A, J.B.S Haldane Avenue, Kolkata – 700 105

Date: 15th August, 2020

Time: 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM

Price –

JW Kitchen (dining out) – INR 1499 plus taxes

Marriott on Wheels (home delivery) –

Meal for 1 – INR 999 plus taxes

Meal for 4 – INR 2499 plus taxes

For reservations, call 033 6633 0000

Website: www.jwkolkata.com