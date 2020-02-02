Chief Post Master General West Bengal Circle to release a special stamp on 1st February as JIS Group remembers and observes the Birth Centenary year of its founding father Sardar Jodh Singh

Few of us can claim to have lived a life of meaning and purpose. Great deeds and focused efforts often arise from small humble beginnings that later shape into a lasting legacy. Such was the story of Sardar Jodh Singh, who traveled far and wide and set up a new path of illuminating lives in a state far from his own that eventually established itself as a symbol of educational pride not just for the immediate family but for all those associated with its growth and development. JIS Group of educational initiatives, a well known name in Eastern India fondly remembers and is celebrating the centenary birthday of its founding father Sardar Jodh Singh on 1st February 2020 at Guru Nanak College Campus, Sodepur.

Sardar Jodh Singh was born to a Sikh family in 1920 in a remote village of Montgomery district, former Punjab Province in Pakistan, Sardar Jodh Singh first came into Kolkata in 1952 having set up a small business. But having kept alive the inner light to work in field of knowledge , Babuji as Sardar Jodh Singh was popularly addressed started his first chapter in education in 1998 with the setting up of an Engineering college in Asansol, followed by JIS College of engineering in 2000.Over the years the group has expanded itself and now boasts of providing to Eastern India several centers of learning and professional training with 27 institutes , 126 program, and over 37000 students enrolled into theses diverse programs.

Apart from providing educational services the Group is also actively providing employment to the state through its allied businesses in infrastructure, dairy ,real estate, cargo, logistics, telecom, transport, steel and film production.

At the time of Release of the Postage stamp: – Sardarni Satnam Kaur, Chairperson of JIS group, Shri Gautam Bhattacharya, Chief postmaster General West Bengal Circle, Sardar Simarpreet Singh, Director, JIS Group, Sardar Amrik Singh, Joint Director, JIS Group, Shri Bidyut Majumder, GM- Business Development, JIS Group, and Ms.Akansha Kaur were present.



Shri Manash Mukherjee, MLA of Kamarhati; Shri Tapas Roy, Minister of State Independent Cha rge & MLA of Baranagar were present at the occassion.

“My father was a quiet visionary and because of his dedication and honest commitment to educational excellence and service to mankind, as what started in a small way today has borne such rich fruits where JIS Group has touched so many lives through the medium of education and employment in much of Eastern India. On the occasion to owe our deep reverence to his indomitable spirit and immense contributions which serves as a beacon of inspiration to all of us in the JIS family, we are congregating on his centenary birthday where a special stamp in honour of his 100th birth anniversary will be released by the Chief Post Master General West Bengal Circle.We would be also inaugurating the Sardar Jodh Singh Memorial Block at Guru Nanak Institute of Dental Science and Research “, stated JIS Group Managing Director Sardar Taranjit Singh.

Sardar Taranjit Singh, Managing Director of JIS Group, said, ”This postage stamp will be sanctioned by the State Govt.after 2 years.Many eminent person have engaged in the release of this postage stamp”.



It was a dream of Sardar Jodh Singh that education is for all and should reach more and more people for he felt that only then a nation can truly grow forward and edge towards prosperity in the true sense.

To carry forward his dream, the JIS group continues to work towards the cause and the spread of education today and also aims to do so in the years to come.

After release of postage stamp of Sardar Jodh Singh, a prize distribution & cultural programme took place.

