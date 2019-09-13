Chupa Chups launches New Campaign ‘Forever Fun’ in India

Chupa Chups, one of the most iconic confectionary brands in the world from the house of Perfetti Van Melle, has rolled out its new campaign ‘Forever Fun’ in India, rooted in the philosophy Fun is for life, and not just for kids. Chupa Chups brings alive the fun of childhood and hopes to keep it going for consumers across age groups with its quirky and colloquial new tagline ‘Karte Raho, Fun Fana Fun Fun’. The new campaign has two copies, one each for the Gum Filled Lollipops, and Sour Belt & Bites portfolio.

In the commercial for Chupa Chups Gum filled lollipop – A bunch of teens, overwhelmed by their upcoming exams, spot a kite flying free. Inspired by Chupa Chups, they all make a dash for capturing it. The sequence becomes fun, exciting and exhilarating, as they compete with each other and cross various hurdles to get to the kite. The TVC closes on a high, with the group celebrating the fun they had in the chase, even though they didn’t get the kite!

In the Chupa Chups Sour Belts & Bites commercial, the narrative unfolds in a similar backdrop of exam stress. This time the teenagers are shown trying to avoid puddles on the road in the rain, but change their minds after tasting the sour, fun flavours of Chupa Chups Sour Belts and Bites – again a catalyst for them to let go of their worries and engage in some light-hearted banter and water splashing.

Speaking about the new positioning, Rajesh Ramakrishnan – Managing Director of Perfetti Van Melle India said, “Chupa Chups is one of the global power brands of Perfetti Van Melle. The brand has always stood for spontaneous fun, is cheeky, and has character. The new positioning of ‘Forever Fun’ highlights this timeless appeal of Chupa Chups. We believe that this powerful new 360 degree campaign will increase the brand relevance of Chupa Chups and help take the brand to greater heights.”

Rohit Kapoor, Director Marketing, Perfetti Van Melle India said, ‘Chupa Chups has been gaining tremendous traction since the launch due to innovative differentiated formats and memorable communication. We are extremely excited about the new campaign for both variants on the common platform of Forever Fun to further dial up the excitement around the brand. For the first time we have also taken popular online teen influencers playing lead roles in both the films to connect with core target audience and encourage carefree unreserved fun. The campaign will be extensively supported on TV, Digital, Cinema and further amplified with on-ground activations & consumer engagement in the coming months.”

The new campaign has been conceptualized and executed by Ogilvy. Speaking about it, Anurag Agnihotri, ECD, Ogilvy, says, “When kids become teens, they start losing spontaneity. Having uninhibited fun gets rare. Through ‘Karte raho fun fana fun fun’ we want to remind teens that they don’t have to give up having fun just because they’ve grown up and life has become serious. There’s fun hidden all around, if only one looked.”

About Chupa Chups: Chupa Chups is a brand of Perfetti Van Melle, a leading global confectionery group producing and distributing candies & chewing gums in more than 150 countries worldwide. Chupa Chups was launched in India in 2016 and is present in the lollipops and extruded sour jellies segments. Chupa Chups Gum Filled Lollipops are available in four exciting flavours at a price of INR 5 per pop, while the sour jellies portfolio comprises of Sour Belts (INR 5/belt), Sour Bites (INR 10/bag) and Sour Tube Minis (INR 10/bag).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

