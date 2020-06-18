Thu. Jun 18th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

CINI invites application to join Amphan Relief work

2 min read

Kolkata’s Child in Need Institute has invited applications to join the cyclone Amphan relief work. CINI has been continuously working to bring normalcy after the damage caused by cyclone Amphan in the state of West Bengal.

Child in Need Institute is inviting application with competitive rates from competent agencies to supply Dry Ration and Hygiene Kits as a humanitarian response for Amphan affected communities in collaboration with Plan India. For details visit www.cini-india.org or call 98308 30198 or 9563129991 before 28th June.

Keeping the effects of cyclone Amphan in mind, Child in Need Institute has decided to invite applications to supply Dry Ration and Hygiene Kits as a humanitarian response for Amphan affected communities.

CINI has reached thousands of women and children, with preventive solutions through a children’s rights-based approach along with other noble causes in last 5 decades. CINI works in 8 Indian states that include: West Bengal, Jharkhand, Orissa, Assam, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur, through close to 1300 local staff, reaching about to 7 million people living in poor rural and urban communities.

The journey of CINI started way back in 1974, when Dr. Samir Chaudhuri, a pediatrician, decided to dedicate his life to help the children and women in need. The path has not been smooth and easy. Several hurdles along the way only made our determination stronger which helped to reach out to poor and vulnerable children in the areas of health, nutrition, education and child protection.

More Stories

2 min read

Escale Solutions -India’s Leading software company Records Remarkable Growth amid the COVID Economic Crisis*

2 min read

“Signify and Boston University validate effectiveness of Signify’s UV-C light sources on inactivating the virus that causes COVID-19”

3 min read

McDonald’s India – North and East to Spice up your Taste Buds With All-New Chili Burgers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

2 min read

Escale Solutions -India’s Leading software company Records Remarkable Growth amid the COVID Economic Crisis*

2 min read

CINI invites application to join Amphan Relief work

2 min read

“Signify and Boston University validate effectiveness of Signify’s UV-C light sources on inactivating the virus that causes COVID-19”

3 min read

McDonald’s India – North and East to Spice up your Taste Buds With All-New Chili Burgers

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Subscribe Us

About Us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. The Times of Bengal  keeps you updated with everything happening in India and world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of The Times of Bengalis formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. The Times of Bengal is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news, The Times of Bengal aims to be your one stop destination for the news with focus on national interest, policy, government and governance.

Advertisement

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Copyright © All rights reserved. |