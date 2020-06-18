CINI invites application to join Amphan Relief work

Kolkata’s Child in Need Institute has invited applications to join the cyclone Amphan relief work. CINI has been continuously working to bring normalcy after the damage caused by cyclone Amphan in the state of West Bengal.

Child in Need Institute is inviting application with competitive rates from competent agencies to supply Dry Ration and Hygiene Kits as a humanitarian response for Amphan affected communities in collaboration with Plan India. For details visit www.cini-india.org or call 98308 30198 or 9563129991 before 28th June.

Keeping the effects of cyclone Amphan in mind, Child in Need Institute has decided to invite applications to supply Dry Ration and Hygiene Kits as a humanitarian response for Amphan affected communities.

CINI has reached thousands of women and children, with preventive solutions through a children’s rights-based approach along with other noble causes in last 5 decades. CINI works in 8 Indian states that include: West Bengal, Jharkhand, Orissa, Assam, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur, through close to 1300 local staff, reaching about to 7 million people living in poor rural and urban communities.

The journey of CINI started way back in 1974, when Dr. Samir Chaudhuri, a pediatrician, decided to dedicate his life to help the children and women in need. The path has not been smooth and easy. Several hurdles along the way only made our determination stronger which helped to reach out to poor and vulnerable children in the areas of health, nutrition, education and child protection.