CINI launches a video series to create awareness about COVID19 in West Bengal

CINI, as a state secretariat of White Ribbon Alliance West Bengal, has launched a video series to create awareness among women to fight COVID 19 during and post pregnancy. It has also launched an online survey which will be conducted to understand ground realities of maternal and child healthcare related services including home based violence and impact of Lockdown in the state of West Bengal. The videos have been created by White Ribbon Alliance West Bengal secretariat, Child in Need Institute, a leading West Bengal based NGO, to create awareness about hygiene, safety, importance of pre-post pregnancy healthcare and social distancing to fight this pandemic.

White Ribbon Alliance (WRA) is the world’s largest global consortium of individuals and organizations that voluntarily and independently stand up for the noble cause for saving mothers’ lives during the critical phase of her child delivery and other social causes. WRA West Bengal has represented in United Nation on behalf of India several times.

White Ribbon Alliance West Bengal secretariat CINI will start an online initiative to understand ground realities of maternal and child healthcare related services including home based violence and impact of Lockdown. WRA has developed an Android-based Application to conduct this contactless survey using its field level data bank of Pregnant and lactating women. The total sample size would be 3000 women, including 750 recently delivered during lock down, 750 currently pregnant and 1500 women having below 2 years children. The Survey will be administered across West Bengal. The objective of this initiative is to amplify the learnings and inform the decision-makers to ensure steps taken to provide timely access to proper healthcare.

White Ribbon Alliance West Bengal secretariat CINI has also created few small videos in Bengali and Hindi to ensure that the most up-to-date and evidence-based information on COVID-19 is available to frontline workers, grassroots agencies, women and communities. The videos will be available online and offline. To engage youths, WRAWB will felicitate them with the WRA COVID Media Guru award who will create maximum awareness through their social media skills to fight COVID19.

Mr. Sujoy Roy, State Head, WRAWB Secretariat, CINI said, “The videos will help us to create awareness in women and remove the fear of COVID19 among them. The Survey will also help us to get an idea about the need of the hour and inform the decision-makers to ensure steps taken to provide timely access to proper healthcare. With guidance from C3, WRA India Secretariat, we will leave no stone unturned to work for the betterment of the mother and child across the state. The initiative will motivate the youth to come forward, join the campaign to create awareness to fight COVID19 and support the needy during this pandemic. This will also help the WRA and Team to reach the roots of the problem which women and children are facing during this period of crisis and inform the concerned authorities.”

Dr Aparajita Gogoi, National Coordinator, WRA India, C3 said, “Women and girls have unique health needs, but during health pandemics such as COVID-19 they are less likely to have access to quality essential health information, products and services, especially in rural and marginalized communities. Our effort is to find out about the needs of women and girls and respond with solutions. It’s vital that we hear about the lived experiences of women, and girls and how they are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, and we need to identify actions to amplify and address the challenges experienced women, in the COVID-19 response at all levels, that we look at what’s working.”