CINI shared the Drowning Mortality Data of Children

CINI in collaboration with District Health and Family Welfare Samiti, Govt of West Bengal and Zilla Parishad organized an interactive session on “Towards Zero Preventable Maternal and Newborn Death” and celebrated National Nutrition Month of 2019 in collaboration of National Health Mission, West Bengal Government. The initiative took forward the mission of Hon’ble CM Mamata Banerjee to create better environment for Healthier Women and Children in the state. Dr. Samir Chaudhuri, Director CINI and Mr Sujoy Roy, State Programme Manager, CINI, along with Dr. Somnath Mukhopadhay, CMOH- South 24 PGS and Representatives from the Govt. & other Organizations were present to grace the occasion.

CINI disclosed the Drowning Mortality Data of Children and highlighted the Good Practice & Challenges for Malnutrition in the state. It also highlighted Negligence in Healthcare Sector, Gaps & Challenges from Centre to State in Healthcare, Service & Accountability, Quality of Care in Maternal & Newborn Health Services, etc. When the country is facing floods across its different parts, there is one subject where the focus is nil, it is the Drowning Mortality Data of Children which is mostly taken as an accident. It is high time that the Organizations, Society and Governments should come forward and take Responsibility and be Accountable for the betterment of the society.

In this regard, for creating a healthy society, to fulfill the dreams of a healthy West Bengal, the West Bengal Government has engaged in the ‘’State Nutrition Mission’ from July 2017 and rolled out for a multi-sectorial strategy to reduce under-nutrition and anaemia among women and children by 2020. It is noticeable that in a heterogeneous society like ours, where there is existences of gross socio-economic and cultural diversities; horizontal all inclusive programs renders better results than vertical programs. CM Mamta Banerjee initiated State Nutrition mission in 2017 to recognize the multi-sectorial nature of the challenges of malnutrition and identifies convergence as one of its key pillars. It looks at convergence between different ministries and departments at the national, state, district, block and village levels. Conventionally, convergence in nutrition has been understood as the provision of a common platform for different organizations and stakeholders to come together and ensure better coordination.

The recent data reveals that West Bengal is among the top five performing states in the country and better performance across all indicators as compared to all India average. Infant Mortality Rate, Neo Natal mortality and under -5 mortality rate has also lowered (West Bengal 25 India 34) in recent past. TFR has also reduced and at 1.6 is the lowest in the country, MMR has seen a sharp reduction and is 101 for West Bengal. Successful implementation of few government schemes like JSSK, JSY played crucial to avoid such unnecessary deaths & recently launched Bangla Matri Scheme will give a boost to this momentum.

Convergence of different programs, departments, etc. to create a healthy society and zero death of children also involves accidental death. And the most occurring, yet neglected form of accidental death is death by drowning. Data is asserting that every year worldwide, within the age group of 0 to 9 years; 1,80,000 kids are dying by drowning, especially in poor socio economic setting where awareness is zero and illiteracy looms large along with existence of other societal menaces. The scenario of death of children by drowning at the water laden two blocks of North and South 24 Parganas is grave enough.

Hon’ble Rajya Sabha MP Shri Subhashish Chakraborty said, “Govt. is adopting all necessary measures to eradicate Malnutrition form West Bengal. Bengal is ahead of the other States of the country in taking efforts to fight against child malnutrition. “

Dr. Samir Choudhuri, Director, CINI said “I thank all my guests for supporting this initiative. We believe humanity is the best thing in the world. Our Organization believes that Social Responsibility should not be limited to just words. Organizations like us must come forward to support the needy in every possible way and create awareness about the importance of nutrition which has a life-changing impact on a child’s future.“

