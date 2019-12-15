CITI – NCPA Announces Scholarship Program for Young Musicians in Hindustani Music

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) & Citi India have consistently worked towards promoting various initiatives in the field of Indian and Western Classical Music. This year, to encourage young talent NCPA & CITI India have jointly announced a Scholarship Program for advanced training in the field of Hindustani Music (vocal – khayal / dhrupad, melody instruments – Sitar, Sarod, Violin, Flute, Harmonium, etc) Open to applicants in the age group of 18-35 years across India, candidates can apply for the scholarship from 2nd December 2019 to 31st December 2019. The value of the scholarship is Rs. 10,000/- per month for one year (April 2020 to March 2021).

The candidates must send in their application (bio-data on music education) via an email to ncpascholarships@gmail.com or in an envelope marked to ‘Citi – NCPA Scholarship for Young Musicians 2020-21 (Hindustani Music)’ to The National Centre for the Performing Arts, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai 400021 on or before 31st December, 2019.

Commenting on the scholarship initiative, Dr. Suvarnalata Rao, Head Programming – Indian Music, NCPA stated, “We at NCPA constantly strive towards supporting musicians at every level, ensuring that they have the opportunities and skills to experience and pursue Indian classical music. Our scholarship programme in partnership with CITI India is an initiative in this regard. We offer scholarships to young talented musicians and promising artists through this programme. A total of 9 scholarships will be given out to selected candidates. We are looking forward to entries in large numbers.”

The application must contain details regarding the candidate’s name, date of birth, address, contact number/alternate contact number, professional qualification, email ID, music teachers/gurus, number of years of total training and details of achievements / prizes / scholarships and performances, amongst other noteworthy details. A bio-data containing all details in the listing format will be enough. The shortlisted candidates will be informed via email or telephone. They will be required to appear for an audition at the NCPA, Mumbai, in the month of February 2020. The decision of the NCPA Selection Committee will be final.

For more information, please visit the NCPA’s website – https://ncpamumbai.com/

