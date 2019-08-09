Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. expands footprint in West Bengal with new dealership in Kolkata

Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. is proud to announce the launch of its Jawa Motorcycles showroom at the iconic Shakespeare Sarani area in Kolkata. This is the brand’s third dealership in the state and second in the state capital. The new showroom is open at the following location:

Steller Motors, 51 Ground Floor, Shakespeare Sarani, Kolkata, West Bengal-700017

Speaking about the launch of Jawa Motorcycles’ new showroom, Mr. Ashish Singh Joshi, Chief Executive Officer, Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd said, “I am happy to see our network expand with a second outlet in Kolkata to bring us closer to our customers in the city, and the region. With this expansion more Jawa fans can get up close with their favourite motorcycles and enjoy our sales and delivery experience. We have achieved success in ramping up our production and that has enabled us to speed up deliveries to our customers nationwide. But there is still more we need to achieve given the demand at our outlets. The teams are working to maintain top notch quality as we scale up production further. The recently introduced Delivery Estimator utility on the website lets customers keep a track of their delivery timelines.”

The Jawa dealership concept

The Jawa dealership is a place to make connections with yourself, with like-minded people and with the motorcycles. Its design philosophy is rooted in authenticity, and the ability to bridge the past and the present through its stories and the motorcycles. It is a biker café ambience which tells the tale of the legend that Jawa is.

The space captures the nostalgia of a golden era which celebrated honesty of materials & craftsmanship through its dark polished wood fixtures, subtle inlays, raw textures and vintage oxblood upholsteries. At the same time, the motorcycles infuse a contemporariness in the showroom with their modern interpretation of classic design, loaded with the latest in engine technology and features. The various elements have been designed to present the contemporary classic Jawa motorcycles amidst a visual narrative layer of legendary stories and monochrome lifestyle imagery. Whether it is the large community table setting for free-flowing conversations, the carefully curated bookshelf for the curious reader, or the Classic Rock in the background for the music lover; the space makes everyone feel easy, whether a hard-core motorcyclist or a millennial looking to immerse into the world of motorcycling.

Classic Legends Pvt Ltd also announced an industry first motorcycle exchange program across all its dealerships through Mahindra First Choice Wheels – India’s No. 1 pre-owned vehicle brand. This will allow interested customers to walk into the dealership with any old bike and get it exchanged for a brand new Jawa.

The company will also be offering the largest number of financial tie-ups with best in class finance schemes for its customers. The list of financial partners includes HDFC Bank, Tata Capital, ICICI Bank, Mahindra Finance, Capital First (now IDFC Bank), L&T Finance Limited and Hinduja Leyland Finance at the national level in addition to regional partners.

The new Jawa model line-up for India

Jawa: The timeless style and iconic character of the original Jawa is reborn in this new Jawa. With an evolutionary aesthetic that retains the authenticity and familiarity of the past – classy, elegant, sophisticated, majestic – this one is tuned for the legacy seekers. The Jawa in its form and function is the quintessential classic with old world character and truly modern performance.

Jawa forty two: This is the classic that breaks boundaries and experiments. With quirkiness in its design and unconventional traits the forty two is a – toned, muscled, sporty, assertive version of a classic if there was ever to be one! The forty two is meant to appeal to the heart as well as the head.

New Jawa Engine: With a 293cc liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC engine, built from the ground up in collaboration with the best of Italian engineering, it is going to be all new, and at the same time, a classic Jawa experience. It packs 27 bhp and 28 Nm of torque with a generous mid-range and a flat torque curve for an unwavering, consistently powered ride. But at the core of its heart and along the length of its classic lines and with every beat of its signature twin exhaust, it is unmistakably the Jawa you will love. The engine platform is built ready for the BS VI norms.

The Jawa and Jawa forty two bring back the classic appeal of Jawa with a retro-cool twist. These modern machines have the authentic Jawa character that balances performance, capability and quality. An all-new 293cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC engine nestled within a double cradle chassis is tuned to bring out the superlative handling and class leading stability, making the new Jawa a true modern classic.

The Jawa and Jawa forty two are priced at INR 1,67,300/- and INR 1,58,300/- respectively (ex-showroom, Kolkata) while the Dual Channel ABS variants are priced at INR 1,76,242/- & INR 1,67,242/- respectively. Both models are available for display and booking at the showroom.

Like this: Like Loading...