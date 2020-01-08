Classic Legends unveils the Jawa Perak in Kolkata

Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. unveiled the stunning new Jawa Perak today. The Jawa Perak was officially launched on November 15th 2019 and the bookings for this factory-custom bobber motorcycle has started on January 1st. The motorcycle is priced at INR 1,97,500 ex-showroom.

Speaking about the new motorcycle, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. said, “The Jawa Perak invokes an emotion never witnessed in India’s motorcycling scenario. The Perak is India’s first factory custom, and its distinctive styling, bobber stance and dark theme make it stand out in a crowd. What also sets it apart is the powerful engine packed with modern technology that gives it the performance to match its ‘stealth-inspired’ looks.”

The motorcycle is available for display, test rides and booking at the following Jawa dealership:

Jawa Motorcycles, DYNAMIC AUTOCRAFT, 25/4, VIP Park Narayantalla (West) Rajarhat Gopalpur (Municipality), Dist-24-PGNS North, Zip Code:700101

Interested customers can also book the Jawa Perak online at: https://www.jawamotorcycles.com/motorcycles/jawa-perak/book-your-perak/

The booking amount for the Perak is INR 10,000 and deliveries will commence from April 2nd 2020.

To add convenience for the buyers, the company is also providing attractive finance schemes* and an industry-first exchange program* that offers customer a higher valuation by up to INR 5000 compared to any other exchange scheme in the market.

Jawa Peraka distinctive Bobber embodying the spirit of Stealth, Vigilante and Dark in a factory custom avatar. Power comes through a 334cc liquid cooled, single cylinder, four stroke, DOHC engine, producing 30 bhp of power and 31 Nm of torque, breathing out through signature twin Jawa exhausts chopped for the authentic bobber stance. All this power is put to the tarmac via a 6-speed transmission with ratios optimised to offer a great riding experience through the gears.

Housed in a completely reworked chassis with an all-new swingarm, engineered to offer the optimum transverse, longitudinal, torsional rigidity. Frame and swingarm stiffness have been tuned for a linear feel, aiding stability over straights and poise along winding roads. This plays a significant role in improving the handling.

The Perak is a motorcycle reminiscing the past, yet far ahead of its time. Designed and developed as a factory custom embodying the spirit of ‘Stealth, Vigilante and Dark’, the Jawa Perak will be BSVI compliant when the delivery starts in April 2020. The Perak is a true bobber in spirit and form. The ‘bobbed’ fenders, chopped exhaust and a floating seat make it the quintessential bobber.

