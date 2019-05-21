Cleanse your soul this Ramadan with delicacies handpicked especially for ‘Iftar’ at JW Kitchen, JW Marriott Kolkata

Ramadan is a holy month which is observed by Muslims all around the world. It is a period of prayer, self-introspection and soul-cleansing, with food being a significant part of the ritual. Since the consumption of food is prohibited during the day, they have a meal before daybreak called Shahri and Iftar after sunset.

JW Marriott Kolkata, being a veteran in the gastronomical sphere, is hosting a month-long Iftar meal ‘A Holy Celebration’, from 5th of May till the 5th of June, 2019.

The extravagant spread at JW Kitchen consists of highly palatable and satiating delicacies like ‘Chargha Murgh’, a deep fried chicken dish all the way from Lahore, ‘Kasturi Paneer Tikka’, ‘Hyderabadi Mutton Biryani’, ‘Lagan Ka Murgh’, a slow cooked creamy chicken curry in assorted spices, along with an array of Bengali delights like ‘Shukto’, ‘Mutton Rezala’, ‘Doi Maach’, ‘Kochi Pathar Jhol’ to name a few.

End the appetizing meal with signature and authentic sweet treats such as ‘Sewaiyan Muzzafar’, ‘Phirni’, ‘Shakalama’, ‘Basbousa’ and more for you to relish.

A grand Iftar celebration awaits you at JW Marriott Kolkata as we pave the way in helping you create beautiful lasting moments with your family and friends. Enjoy the delectably lavish spread this Holy month only at JW Kitchen.

Venue: JW Kitchen, JW Marriott Kolkata

For Reservations: +91 33 6633 0000, +91 76030 37737

Address: 4A, J.B.S Haldane Avenue, Kolkata – 700 105

Date: 5thMay – 5th June 2019

Timing: 5:30pm – 7pm

Price: 1111 AI (per person)

Website: www.jwkolkata.com