Club Barrocks Coming up with new menus to Rock On Kolkata

Club Barocks, a Restobar with a Night life experience, and a frequent haunt of the hot and happening, brings to us Come September- A Taste of Italy.Come September as we all recall is a Hollywood classic and in tune with it,Club Barocks celebrates the Italian Wine and Dine experience to bring us a true gastronomic taste of Italy.Starting from the Cocktails to the finest Red, White and Rose wine, to Pastsas, Risottos and Pizzas , they got it all covered.

