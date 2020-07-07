Coca-Cola India partners with Save the Children to provide relief assistance to Cyclone AMPHAN impacted in West Bengal

Coca-Cola in India with funding from The Coca-Cola Foundation, has partnered with Save the Children to address the food security and shelter needs of affected victims of Cyclone AMPHAN, through a comprehensive relief assistance programme. The programme was rolled out today in Kolkata in the presence of Sourav Ganguly, Mr. Hemant Goenka, Managing Director, Diamond Beverages Pvt. Ltd. (DBPL), bottling partner of Coca-Cola in West Bengal.

With over 1 lakh households displaced and 6 lakh people evacuated, this initiative will focus on aiding safe and hygienic drinking water, food security, shelter needs and livelihood in East Medinipur, Kolkata and South 24 Paraganas. Through provision of dry ration, shelter kits, solar lamps, masks and hygiene material, the programme will meet the needs of 4425 households, benefiting 25,000 plus people in affected communities.

Speaking at the event Sourav Ganguly, said, “The devastation caused by Cyclone AMPHAN has left the people of West Bengal in urgent need of relief assistance. Coca-Cola India has always been responsive to humanitarian crises and supported communities in need. On behalf of my home state, I extend my gratitude to Coca-Cola and Save the Children for their collaborative initiative of food security and shelter assistance to flood affected communities in the region.”

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Ishteyaque Amjad, Vice-President, Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia said, “In partnership with Save the Children we are trying to support the communities impacted by Cyclone AMPHAN and are hopeful that our efforts would provide respite by meeting the immediate needs of the flood victims, as well as provide a foundation and direction for building and improving community resilience.”

The programme involves distribution of food baskets to the migrants, daily wage laborers and construction workers, containing a mixture of dry food ration necessary to provide two whole meals for a family of 5 for 30 days. These baskets are customized to cover the calorific requirements and will include items such as wheat, pulses, cooking oil, salt, sugar, tea, flat rice, sattu, potatoes and onions. Additionally, Emergency Shelter Kits will also be provided containing tarpaulin sheets, floor mats, cotton blankets and a solar lantern (particularly for the safety of the villagers living in the forested areas along with the women and girls) to ensure the shelter requirements of displaced communities. Additionally, due consideration has been given to meet nutritional, shelter and safety requirements of women and girls, to help them deal better with these challenging times. Not least, Coca-Cola and Save the Children have also acknowledged the COVID-19 compliance guidelines and are committed to following safe and respectful distribution practices.

Adding further, Anindit Roy Chowdhury, Director, Programmes & Policy Impact, Save the Children said, “Save the Children and Coca-Cola India, have joined hands to protect a generation of the most marginalized who have been affected by the double jeopardy of Amphan Cyclone. Save the Children is grateful for the support that Coca-Cola has offered for the children of West Bengal in their time of need. The needs of children are immense and it’s only when large organizations such as Coca-Cola step forward to help with these needs, they can be addressed speedily and thoughtfully. Save the Children, along with its partners, will spare no effort to ensure that the support offered by Coca-Cola reaches children, especially those who are the most deprived.”

About Save the Children

Save the Children is a global non-profit organisation which was founded in the year 1919. Today, it is India’s leading independent child rights NGO. As of December 2019, we work in 18 states of India. Started in 2008 in India, and registered as ‘Bal Raksha Bharat’, we have changed the lives of more than 10.1 million (1.1 crore) children till date. In the year 2019, we reached 12.64 lakh children.

We run programmes in the remotest corners of India and urban areas to provide quality education and healthcare, protection from harm and abuse and life-saving aid during emergencies to children. Globally, Save the Children is present in more than 80 countries and works to improve the lives of the most vulnerable children living there.

In India and around the world, Save the Children is on the ground – every day and in times of crisis. Our pioneering programmes address children’s unique needs, giving them a healthy start, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. When crisis strikes, we are always among the first to respond and the last to leave. We are outspoken champions for children, ensuring their voices are heard and their issues are given top priority. Drawing on a century of leading expertise, we take on the toughest challenges facing the hardest-to-reach children – especially those unfairly excluded from the world’s progress.

Read more about Save the Children and our initiatives atwww.savethechildren.in