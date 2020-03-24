Coca-Cola India

The COVID-19 outbreak has proven to be a global pandemic of an unprecedented scale and resulted in a challenging time for all of us across nations. At this moment, the health, safety and well-being of our employees is of paramount importance to us. Therefore, in compliance with the Government directive, we at the Coca-Cola system in India have temporarily suspended production at our manufacturing facilities. At the same time, as a responsible Total Beverage Company, we understand our responsibility to provide the essential beverages to our consumers in these trying times. To cater to this urgent demand, we’re operating our manufacturing facilities in very small number complying to the local Government’s regulations and safety of all our employees.

We have adopted a purpose-driven approach to ensure complete safety and well-being of our people, products and assets; adapt to the new realities and changes in our consumers’ lives and attempting to help the Government and communities to make a difference wherever and however we can.

Further, as a global system, we are in regular touch with our counterparts across the world. We are understanding and implementing some of the learnings mutually. This is an extraordinary situation that calls for empathy, care, out-of-the-box thinking and more coordinated and centralized approach to help us emerge successful from this challenging phase.

Our entire system remains in touch with the local authorities and the central government to provide whatever humble support we can to address this challenge.