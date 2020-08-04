Coca-Cola Invests in the Essence of India – Celebrates its Farmers, Brings Delightful Fruit Nutrition from the ‘Farm to Table’

Reiterating its commitment as a ‘Total Beverage Company with strong local roots’, Coca-Cola India continues to invest in the essence of India by advancing beverage localization, celebrating farmers and catering to the evolving needs of the Indian consumers. Today, the company under its master brand Minute Maid, introduced two new products delivering some of the daily essential nutrition requirements, made with fruits grown by Indian farmers. Minute Maid Nutriforce and Minute Maid Vita Punch offer much needed benefits of, mental agility and immunity, demonstrating commitment to expand the company’s portfolio of delightful nutrition for everyday occasions.

Expansion of brand Minute Maid with introduction of the new beverages also underlines Coca-Cola India’s focus on the ‘Fruit Circular Economy’ initiative, enabling farmers to increase their yield by sourcing fruits to launch fruit-based beverages. Coca-Cola India has also committed an investment of $1.7 billion towards creating a Fruit Circular Economy to aid the Indian Agri-ecosystem till 2023.

Speaking at the launch, T. Krishnakumar – President, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, “Coca-Cola remains grounded in its purpose to craft meaningful brands and offer its consumers a choice of drinks that refresh in body and spirit. Our long-term strategy entails offering more and more fruit-based beverages in line with consumer preferences. The expansion of our portfolio of nutritious juices under Minute Maid is in line with our aim to nourish every Indian and become India’s first choice in Fruit Nutrition. This also marks another step towards our commitment to the nation and its farmers.”

Minute Maid Vita Punch is a range of delicious fruit cocktails crafted from Indian fruit recipes that provide 100% of ones’ daily requirement of Vitamin C to support immunity. This also marks Coca-Cola India’s entry into the nascent category of immunity-boosting beverages. Minute Maid Nutriforce is designed especially for Indian mothers, who are seek nutritious choices for their growing children. Minute Maid Nutriforce blends the great taste of Kashmiri apple juice with Iron, Zinc and other essential vitamins that supports cognition and mental acuity and helps children learn faster, which is an important need in these times.

Vijay Parasuraman – Vice President – Marketing, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, added, “With the changing times, consumers are now opting for beverage options with health benefits – as their approach towards health and wellness is also transforming drastically. The new beverages were developed keeping in mind consumers’ requirements as they also adapt to the ‘new normal’. Made with fruits grown on Indian soil by Indian farmers, the latest additions to our delightful nutrition portfolio under Minute Maid Masterbrand are focused on solving real problems of our consumers in these times.”

For the last two years, Coca-Cola’s portfolio of beverage offerings has expanded in a segmented manner. The company has focused on listening acutely to the consumers and offering beverages to match their evolving preferences by going hyperlocal. Coca-Cola India has also optimized manufacturing and distribution networks to find the best ways to regionalize its business and create more opportunities for its local bottling partners.