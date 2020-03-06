Coca-cola starts packaging labels in Bengali

By Mahiyan Chakraborti:Coca-Cola kickstarted their ‘hyper local’ initiative by rolling out Bengali packaging labels for all beverages of their portfolio that includes Coke, Sprite, Thums Up, Maaza, Fanta, Limca, Kinley and Minute Maid.

West Bengal becomes first of the many Indian states to go completely hyper local which will extend nationally with local execution in other states.

Coca-Cola identifies West Bengal as one of its key growth markets with the vibrancy of the state with sports, music, food, festival and culture making it a priority market for the company.

At the launch of the initiative, T.Krishnakumar- President, Cola-Cola India and South West Asia and Shehnaz Gill, Senior Vice President- operations, Coca-Cola India announced brand Coca-Cola as the official beverage partner with KKR to turn on the excitement of the upcoming season of IPL for the fans in West Bengal with a host of activities, both in stadium and across the state.

