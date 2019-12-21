Cognizant Foundation Helps Remote Areas in West Bengal Fight Avoidable Blindness

Cognizant Foundation today announced the successful implementation of the “Avoidable Blindness Prevention through Vision Centers Project”—an initiative aimed at providing access to eye care facilities to rural underserved communities—in Helan, West Bengal. The Helan vision center has helped address the eye health needs of an over 46,000-strong community in Burdwan and adjoining districts of the State.

At a formal event held to commemorate the milestone, Cognizant was represented by Pinaki Majumdar, Head of Cognizant’s Kolkata Operations.

“Blindness and vision impairment are significant public health issues in India, having a profound human and socio-economic impact on the lives of the affected,” said Pinaki Majumdar, Head of Cognizant’s Kolkata Operations. “In so many cases, simple and timely interventions can protect vision and restore sight. Cognizant Foundation’s special focus on preventive eye care has helped address eye care needs and secure the livelihoods of underserved communities. On this occasion, we reiterate our commitment to fighting the issue of blindness and visual impairment in India by making quality eye care more accessible to the underserved and disadvantaged. On behalf of Cognizant, I thank the government, district collectors, local authorities, medical officials and our implementation partners for their unstinting support.”

The “Avoidable Blindness Prevention Project” was designed with the key objective to make eye care accessible to rural communities by setting up vision centers in villages. In partnership with Operation Eyesight Universal India (OEU), Cognizant Foundation has established five vision centers in West Bengal, contributing over Rupees 43.65 lakh towards the project.

The Vision Centers are strategically set up in spaces at the heart of the community to facilitate easy access. While minor issues such as refractive errors are treated at the Vision Centre, patients requiring further interventions are referred to partner hospitals for treatment. The vision center in Helan is run and managed by Lions Seva Eye Hospital, Jamalpur, a specialty eye care facility in the area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

