Coinciding with ‘World Gratitude Day’ Heartfulness Institute releases study that shows the direct impact of meditation on gratitude

A recent study published in the International Journal of Recent Scientific Research has confirmed that Heartfulness Meditation, a popular meditation practice around the world, can contribute to cultivating gratitude among practitioners. Globally, 21st of September is celebrated as World Gratitude Day and was started in the year 1965 in Hawaii to formally express gratitude and appreciation for all the wonderful things in our life’s. The awareness of the benefits of gratitude on general well-being of a person is increasingly becoming apparent and numerous studies have supported the same. The study can be accessed at http://www.recentscientific.com.

The study, authored by Dr Raja Amarnath G, Dr Prabhakar Akurathi, Chitra Rajan, Aiswarya Ravichandran, Dr Ravindra Deshpande, Varalakshmi A., Dr Ved Prakash Vyas and Rani Vijayan, compared the gratitude levels of Heartfulness meditators with non-meditators following a comprehensive survey, to reach this conclusion.

The researchers were from Sree Balaji Medical College & Hospital and Apollo Hospital, Chennai; NRI Medical College, Chinakakani, Andhra Pradesh; CIPACA Institute of Research, Chennai; Wake Forest School of Medicine, North Carolina, USA; and Govt. Dhanwantri Ayurvedic Medical College, Ujjain.

Commenting on the studies, Kamlesh Patel, the Guide of Heartfulness, said, “The best attitude is one of love and gratitude, which develops over time as a result of our ever-deepening contact with the Source within. Heartfulness Meditation with yogic Transmission brings this about very quickly.”

The study involved a cross-sectional survey conducted online between 1 and 30 November 2018. Participants consisted of 1,746 Heartfulness meditators and 1,159 non-meditators, who responded to a questionnaire using a 7-point Likert scale rated from 1 (strongly disagree) to 7 (strongly agree). The data were grouped according to the demographic, social and health information reported, such as gender, age, marital status, occupation, nature of work, health, place of residence and family system. See Tables 1 and 2.

The assimilated data were then entered in the statistical package of social science version 21 and analysed using inferential and descriptive statistics, percentages and frequencies. Among all groups the analysis showed higher gratitude among meditators as compared to non-meditators.

