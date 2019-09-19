Collaborative, cooperative and competitive Federalism as well as Ease-of-Doing Business for MSMEs essential for achieving US $ 5 Trillion economy: PHD Chamber

Healthy competition to adopt innovation and create synergies in businesses, cooperative federalism to adopt best practices of each other, effective measures to implement dynamic reforms at ground level for the ease of doing business for MSMEs would push India’s growth trajectory to the next level and enhance the production possibility frontiers of businesses, said the prestigious States Policy Conclave organized by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry concluded on 7th September 2019 at the Hotel Taj Mahal, New Delhi.

The States Policy Conclave hosted the key government officials and industry stakeholders along with academia with a mission to empower States to strengthen India’s federal structure of governance and to make India a US $ 5 Trillion Economy.

While inaugurating the conclave deliberations, Shri Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, congratulated the PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry for holding the States’ Policy Conclave every year. He said that the conclave provides a great platform to states across the country to discuss and debate the factor instrumental in driving the economic and social agenda of the country.

Mr. Kant mentioned that the states have to combine and work together radically to transform India and to learn from each other to build a great growth story. Mr. Kant stressed on the goal of achieving US $ 5 trillion economy by 2024 which will not be possible without the states becoming the key agents of India’s growth story.

Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Government of India appreciated the efforts of PHDCCI to organize such a meaningful program and said that PHD Chamber should play a big role to make India a $5 trillion economy.

“I am aware about PHD Chamber’s long history and the accumulated insights of 114 years, which has guided its several initiatives to sensitize stakeholders on issues relevant to the industry, trade, economy and the nation at large” said Shri G Kishan Reddy. He said that the Government has fostered a dynamic economic environment in the last five years with the implementation of various dynamic economic reforms which has increased India’s presence significantly in the world economic system.

While welcoming the delegates, Shri Sharad Jaipuria, Former President & Chairman, State Development Council, PHDCCI said that States Policy Conclave supports the vision and mission-in-progress of our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji to achieve USD 5 trillion economy and to build a new India. The role of states is highly crucial in attaining this vision by ensuring the desired economic outcomes in vital areas such as boosting public and private investments, ease of doing business, bolstering manufacturing with a special focus on MSMEs, state of the art infrastructure, revitalizing exports and creating job opportunities for the growing young workforce in India.

While extending a warm welcome to dignitaries from government and industry, Sh. Rajeev Talwar, President, PHD Chamber, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the role of states has become crucial to explore the potential of our vibrant country and to achieve a size of USD 5 trillion economy in the next five years. Healthy Competition among the states would create innovative economic environment and enhance the competitiveness of the states, said Mr. Talwar

Mr. Talwar congratulated the officials from the states on their excellent contribution in providing conducive business environment to spur the economic growth trajectory of the country. Going ahead, he said that the states can contribute significantly in the areas of skill development, improving the supply chains and harmonising the industrial and workforce relationships.

Dr D K Tiwari, Chief Secretary, Government of Jharkhand said that Ease of doing business should be enhanced across the country to strengthen the states and the overall economic growth of the country. Jharkhand is the first state with the first steel plant of India; India produced around 106 million of steel in 2018. We will have to find out new avenues of growth in the country for achieving a target of US $ 5trillion economy, said Dr. Tiwari

He appreciated PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the Initiatives undertaken to organize the States’ Policy Conclave 2019 which has enriched each of the delegates and government representatives by the deliberations given for increasing the cooperation and promoting healthy competition among the each state for driving India’s economic growth and achieving a size of US $ 5 trillion economy.

Smt. Vini Mahajan, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Punjab said “India prospers when center and states work together”. Highlighting the achievements of Punjab, she said that Punjab was one of the states to do whole electrification in the state and is a power surplus state.

She said that healthy competition amongst states is one of the key drivers of India’s economic growth. She highlighted that India is an agrarian economy, every state is looking for the value added agriculture sector, manufacturing sector because of which the demographic dividend will pay off and bring increased co-operation among the states. She shared her moment of pride for being a citizen of the state of Punjab which is known as the food bowl of India and the fact that state readily helped the citizens of the country whenever the country needed it. She suggested the real estate barons to work upon the growth of housing and urban development as the real estate sector is the most promising sector of the Indian economy.

Shri Devender Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Haryana said that providing monetary support to the MSMEs sector is crucial; highlighting the economic progress of the state, he mentioned that the state is consistently growing at an economic growth rate of more than 10% per annum during the last many years and has recently launched scheme to diversify and conserve the crop pattern in the state.

He mentioned that a focused approach towards India’s exports is very crucial at this time for increasing the health of economy and attaining an efficient growth rate to become USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25. He said that this is an opportunity to take advantage of the ongoing trade war between US and China and increase the contribution of India’s exports to a substantial level. He said that the country should have a focused approach on its Core Strength sectors which include Agriculture Sector, IT Sector, Textile Sector, Garments etc. This approach will help the Indian economy to map the market across the globe and increase exports of the country.

Dr Shamika Ravi, Member, PM’s Economic Advisory Council, India and Director-Research, Brookings India said that India is an economy of 28 state economies & some vibrant UTs and it is important to think about the potential for each and every state to participate more in the global economy and to achieve US $ 5 trillion economy. She highlighted that skill development is an important area at this juncture and it should be incorporated in the school curriculum with the regular education provided to the students on a daily basis.

Mr. D K Aggarwal, Senior Vice President, PHD Chamber, Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal, Vice President, PHD Chamber, Dr. Mahesh Y Reddy, Secretary General, PHD Chamber along with former Presidents and Managing Committee Members graced the States Policy Conclave 2019.

Dr. D K Aggarwal, Senior Vice President, PHD Chamber said that over the last five years, the State Governments have played a crucial role in creating an enabling environment for boosting investments across the country. They have stimulated the investment climate by introducing transparent and liberal investment policies, easing regulatory requirements in initiating businesses, fast tracking of infrastructure projects, among others.

Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal, Vice President, PHD Chamber said that Indian economy is on the path of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy, effective center-state cooperation would be crucial to achieve the inclusive growth and development. It is necessary that an enabling environment is provided to States in the formulation and implementation of policies of central government.

Shri Vipin Kumar, Resident Commissioner, Government of Bihar said that Bihar government has introduced single-window system, new policies and initiatives to promote investment. State investment promotion agencies for promotion facilitation have been set up. As far as the electricity situation is concerned, in the last two years the state has achieved 100% electrification, with more than 20 hours of electricity available in rural areas. Road connectivity has improved, with no part of the state more than five hours away from the state capital.

Smt. Monalisha Dash, Additional Resident Commissioner, Government of Sikkim highlighted that Sikkim was conferred by UN for FAO’s Future Policy Gold Award for 100% organic farming for its achievement in becoming the world’s first totally organic agriculture state. She highlighted that the government has worked very closely with the farmers and that has benefited many families in reaching beyond just organic production to include socioeconomic aspects such as consumption and market expansion, rural development and sustainable tourism.

Ms Bhavna Saxena, Special Commissioner, Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board, Government of Andhra Pradesh said that Andhra Pradesh is number one in the country in the Ease-doing-business rankings. We will continue to have the same investor-friendly policies. The state is an attractive destination for investors in the areas of automobiles, electronics and pharmaceuticals The state has set up a Skills Development Corporation and is setting up 500 skill development centres across the state to ensure ready availability of work force force.

Shri Sham Lal Goyal, Investment Commissioner, Government of Maharashtra started that the state is diligently working on the socio economic development of districts such as Marathwada water grid, Samruddhi Marg from Nagpur to Mumbai covering 21 districts and identifying new cities. He said that identifying new cities will increase the scope of infrastructure and investment in the state.

Shri Sanjay Garg, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries, Government of Kerala said that the state of Kerala has a different kind of economy which allocates huge budget for Health and education for its citizens. The State has been focusing on non- polluting industries such as IT, Life sciences, Bio technology etc. State government is taking measure to create job opportunities working with PHD Chamber to develop enterprise development centre where business related activities will be taught to young graduates to develop entrepreneurship skills to accelerate the MSMEs sector.

Shri C V Ananda Bose, Advisor, Government of Meghalaya highlighted that the state is upgrading its Tourism and Start- up policies. As the World is moving towards organic, Meghalaya is 100% organic by default and chemical free. The state has a potential to become the food hub of India. The state is working on the new initiatives which will not only change the face of Meghalaya but also of the North East.

Shri I.C.P. Keshari, Resident Commissioner, Government of Madhya Pradesh said that due to its central location and large size, Madhya Pradesh is an ideal destination for investments. Combined with Maharashtra and Rajasthan, the state has proximity of five commercial airports and six inland container depots. The state has a strong resource base, not just minerals but also skilled manpower. The state is power surplus supplying 24×7 power to agriculture and industries. The state has single window system to attract investments.

Shri Kripa Nand Jha, Director, Department of Industries, Government of Jharkhand said that skill development in the state has played an important role in the improvement of socio economic condition of the state.

During the conclave a research report on Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs jointly prepared by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Department of Commerce, Delhi School of Economics was also released by the dignitaries from government and industry. Report suggests that there is a need to give a major impetus to ease of doing business for MSMEs as the sector holds a very special and vital role in the growth and development of Indian economy (link of the study is https://drive.google.com/file/d/16fEEcUookLZcx5TBKAfUzfsmx_4gsutg/view?usp=sharing ).

To boost the Biotech startup ecosystem in every state, a Biotech State Connect Session was also organized. The session was addressed by Dr Mohd Aslam, MD, BIRAC and Dr Manish Diwan, Head-Strategic Partnership & Entrepreneurial Development, BIRAC.

The conclave was graced by Shri Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayoganddignitaries from different states including Shri Devender Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Industries & Commerce; Smt Vini Mahajan, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Investment Promotion, Industries & Commerce, Information Technology, Governance Reforms & Public Grievances, Government of Punjab; Shri D K Tiwari, Chief Secretary, Government of Jharkhand; Smt Shamika Ravi, Member, Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, India & Director-Research, Brookings India; Shri Omkar Rai, Director General, Software Technology Parks of India, Government of India; Shri Sham Lal Goyal, Investment Commissioner, Government of Maharashtra; Shri R S Srivastav, Investment Commissioner, Government of Bihar; Shri Manish Diwan, Head-Strategic partnership & Entrepreneurial Development, BIRAC, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India; Shri Kripa Nand Jha, Director Department of Industries, Government of Jharkhand; Shri P Arun Prasad, Managing Director, Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation, Government of Chhattisgarh; Shri Sanjay Garg, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries, Government of Kerala; Shri I.C.P. Keshari, Resident Commissioner, Government of Madhya Pradesh; Shri Vipin Kumar, Resident Commissioner, Government of Bihar; Smt Bhawna Saxena, Special Commissioner, Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board, Government of Andhra Pradesh; Shri Hans Raj Sharma, Director Department of Industries, Government of Himachal Pradesh; Smt Monalisha Dash, Additional Resident Commissioner, Government of Sikkim; Shri C V Ananda Bose, Advisor, Government of Meghalaya; Smt Rashmi Singh, Secretary, New Delhi Municipal Council. The Chief Guest for the Valedictory Session of States Policy Conclave, 2019 was Mr. G Kishan Reddy, Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Home Affairs.

