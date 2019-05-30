Columbia Asia organises 360-degree campaign on this World Hypertension Day

Columbia Asia chose to implement a 360-degree campaign aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of high-stress levels and consequent hypertension. Their aptly coined hashtag #tensionkatest underlined the main theme of the campaign, which was all about measuring your stress levels and doing something about it.

The campaign was conceptualized and executed by Bengaluru-based 360 Degrees Marketing & PR agency Team Pumpkin. It has worked on both international projects as well as national brands like ITC, MamyPoko Pants, Axis Bank, and Big Bazaar and has driven more than 1000 successful marketing campaigns.

