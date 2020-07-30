Consumers can now enjoy Hungama Play’s extensive video library on Sony BRAVIA Smart TVs

Users can now enjoy the video library of Hungama Play, a leading
video on demand platform owned by Hungama Digital Media, on Sony BRAVIA Smart TVs.
The Hungama Play app will now come pre-installed on all new smart TVs line up from Sony
BRAVIA while existing users can get the app by refreshing the Application home page. This
association will enrich the streaming experience of the users further by offering easy access
to a multilingual, multi-genre and multi-format library of video content. The streaming
experience will be further accentuated with Sony BRAVIA’s life-like picture quality and
immersive sound experience.
Sony BRAVIA smart TV users can explore and choose from a library of over 5000 films in
English, Hindi and regional languages, in addition to more than 1500 short films. Hungama
Play’s library also includes 7500+ hours of kids and television content in multiple languages,
along with over 150,000 short-format videos across various genres like music, film gossip,
humour, spiritual and more. In addition to this, users will be able to enjoy Hungama
Originals – original shows with unique narratives and storytelling.
Speaking about the association, Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media said, “Our
distribution network spans several device ecosystems and has allowed us to create multiple
customer touchpoints, enabling us to reach a wider audience. We are glad to partner with
Sony BRAVIA and offer their users an engaging library of video content across languages,
genres and formats. We intend to double our reach through our device partnerships by the
end of the year.”
Ranvijay Singh, Head-BRAVIA Business, Sony India said, “We have worked towards offering
our users a variety of platforms and services that enhance their viewing experience on our
smart TVs even further. We are delighted to have Hungama Play on board, a video
streaming service with one of the largest libraries of Indian, international movies, shows and
short format videos. We are certain that our users will appreciate the diversity offered to
them through Hungama Play’s content.”
Besides a web platform and apps on Google Play Store, Apple Store and Huawei AppGallery,
Hungama Play’s content is also available to users through Vodafone Play, Idea Movies & TV,
Airtel Xstream App, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Tata Sky Binge, MX Player, Mi TV and other Smart
TVs.
