Consumers can now enjoy Hungama Play’s extensive video library on Sony BRAVIA Smart TVs

Users can now enjoy the video library of Hungama Play, a leading

video on demand platform owned by Hungama Digital Media, on Sony BRAVIA Smart TVs.

The Hungama Play app will now come pre-installed on all new smart TVs line up from Sony

BRAVIA while existing users can get the app by refreshing the Application home page. This

association will enrich the streaming experience of the users further by offering easy access

to a multilingual, multi-genre and multi-format library of video content. The streaming

experience will be further accentuated with Sony BRAVIA’s life-like picture quality and

immersive sound experience.

Sony BRAVIA smart TV users can explore and choose from a library of over 5000 films in

English, Hindi and regional languages, in addition to more than 1500 short films. Hungama

Play’s library also includes 7500+ hours of kids and television content in multiple languages,

along with over 150,000 short-format videos across various genres like music, film gossip,

humour, spiritual and more. In addition to this, users will be able to enjoy Hungama

Originals – original shows with unique narratives and storytelling.

Speaking about the association, Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media said, “Our

distribution network spans several device ecosystems and has allowed us to create multiple

customer touchpoints, enabling us to reach a wider audience. We are glad to partner with

Sony BRAVIA and offer their users an engaging library of video content across languages,

genres and formats. We intend to double our reach through our device partnerships by the

end of the year.”

Ranvijay Singh, Head-BRAVIA Business, Sony India said, “We have worked towards offering

our users a variety of platforms and services that enhance their viewing experience on our

smart TVs even further. We are delighted to have Hungama Play on board, a video

streaming service with one of the largest libraries of Indian, international movies, shows and

short format videos. We are certain that our users will appreciate the diversity offered to

them through Hungama Play’s content.”

Besides a web platform and apps on Google Play Store, Apple Store and Huawei AppGallery,

Hungama Play’s content is also available to users through Vodafone Play, Idea Movies & TV,

Airtel Xstream App, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Tata Sky Binge, MX Player, Mi TV and other Smart

TVs.