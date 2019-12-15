Contai Co-Operative Bank touches 3 Lac lives in 75 years of operations

The Largest Urban Co-operative Bank of Eastern India, Contai Co-operative Bank Ltd celebrated its glorious 75 Years in serving the people. Contai Co-operative Bank Ltd is one of the best performing co-operative banks in India and has one of the biggest customer networks in the country. Platinum Jubilee Celebration of Contai Co-operative Bank Ltd was organized in presence of Sri Suvendu Adhikari, Hon’ble Chairman of Contai Co-operative Bank Ltd and Hon’ble Minister-in-Charge, Department of Transport, Water Resources Development and Irrigation, Government of West Bengal was present to grace the occasion.

Contai Co-operative Bank Ltd. still continues to function with the glorious tradition in public services. Besides being the largest Urban Co-operative Bank in Eastern India, Contai Co-operative Bank Ltd. has now 16 fully computerised Branches located in Midnapore, Kolkata and Hooghly. Contai Co-operative Bank Ltd. has introduced a wide range of schemes at attractive interest rates both for General and senior Citizen, which has become very popular, especially among the middle-class in view of the easy repayment plans. Senior Citizens get 0.5 % extra interest on Savings.

Sri Suvendu Adhikari hoisted the Flag at the Bank’s Head office. Sri Adhikari also took part in a rally from Head Office of Contai Co-operative Bank Ltd with thousands of eminent members, customers, well-wishers, ex-employees and present employees of the Bank, covering major areas of Contai Town.

Sri Arup Roy, Honourable MIC, Dept of Co-Operation, Govt. of West Bengal, Sri Sisir Adhikari, Hon’ble MP, Hon’ble Sri MV Rao, ACS, Dept of Co-Operation, Panchayat and Rural Dev, Hon’ble Sri Nirmalya Ghosh, Registrar of Co-Operative Societies and with other Dignitaries were present to grace the occasion.

On 15.12.1945, Contai Co-operative Bank Ltd. started its journey. The intention was to safeguard the public savings. At that time, few famous banks were declared bankrupt. Common people of Contai lost their savings. Few courageous people came forward and started to think to form a bank. Five persons namely Honourable Satish Chandra Jana, Hon Satish Chandra Dinda, Hon Narendralal Mitra Choudhury, Hon Sharadindu Das, Hon Shrigobinda Mukherjee contributed Rs. 500/- each and formed the bank with capital of Rs. 2500/- in few villages of Contai Subdivision.

In 2011, the Bank got the permission from RBI to operate in the entire state of West Bengal. Now the Bank is the largest Urban Co-Operative Bank of West Bengal as well as of Eastern India with the deposit of nearly Rs. 1200 Cr, Advance of Rs. 683 Cr and Earned Profit of Rs. 27 Cr as on 31.03.2019.

Honourable Chairman Sri Suvendu Adhikari in spite of his busy schedule adores the Bank from his heart and regularly monitors the activities of the Bank with his team. The Present Chairman of Bank is Sri Suvendu Adhikari, Vice Chairman is Mr. Chintamani Mandal and Secretary is Mr Partha Pratim Pati.

For more details about the bank, visit: https://www.ccbl.in/

