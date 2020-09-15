Conversation Replay-Nostalgia and Romance emerged as the top conversation themes in the City Of Joy

There is joy in our immediate surroundings and everyday conversations – the familiar and the mundane. If 2020 is teaching us anything, it is this. As we continue to stay indoors and practise social distancing, Twitter is throwing it back to 2019, right before the world around us started to change. Twitter wants Indians to lookback, relive and rejoice those little sources of joy that they found in their everyday lives last year through Conversation Replay, which focuses on top joyful conversations on the service around the same time last year.

Indians have always taken to Twitter to share anecdotes and experiences of their day-to-day lives. They write casual commentaries on food and celebrate nice weather, proving that joy is in the little pleasures. To get more insights into what brought people joy before 2020, Twitter India commissioned Quilt.AI * to analyse the conversations on the service. The team studied 850,000 Tweets across 22 cities in India from same time last year, i.e. September-November 2019, over a 100-day framework.