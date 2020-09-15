 

Conversation Replay-Nostalgia and Romance emerged as the top conversation themes in the City Of Joy

admin 3 hours ago

There is joy in our immediate surroundings and everyday conversations – the familiar and the mundane. If 2020 is teaching us anything, it is this. As we continue to stay indoors and practise social distancing, Twitter is throwing it back to 2019, right before the world around us started to change. Twitter wants Indians to lookback, relive and rejoice those little sources of joy that they found in their everyday lives last year through Conversation Replay, which focuses on top joyful conversations on the service around the same time last year.

Indians have always taken to Twitter to share anecdotes and experiences of their day-to-day lives. They write casual commentaries on food and celebrate nice weather, proving that joy is in the little pleasures. To get more insights into what brought people joy before 2020, Twitter India commissioned Quilt.AI* to analyse the conversations on the service.  The team studied 850,000 Tweets across 22 cities in India from same time last year, i.e. September-November 2019, over a 100-day framework. 

admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Post

New Single launch of Mohul Folk Band

Tue Sep 15 , 2020
Renowned Bengali Folk Band “Mohul” released their new single on OTT Platforms & YouTube. In this COVID situation they have created this video in a very unique way. A press release and album cover is enclosed. A Youtube video link is also mentioned in the release.

You May Like

Subscribe Us

About Grip

Contact Grip

Call us at 7278384015

Hours
Monday – Friday: 9:00AM–5:00PM
Saturday & Sunday: Closed!

Email
thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

You are Visitor

5271897
Visit Today : 530
Total Visit : 5271897
Hits Today : 2669

About Us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. The Times of Bengal  keeps you updated with everything happening in India and world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of The Times of Bengalis formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. The Times of Bengal is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news, The Times of Bengal aims to be your one stop destination for the news with focus on national interest, policy, government and governance.

//graizoah.com/afu.php?zoneid=3356010