Cook an immunity boosting meal on Mother’s Day

This year has brought along a tumultuous turn of events. Most of us have locked

ourselves within the walls of our homes. The burden of working from home and at home

has doubled our responsibilities. While we seek validation for smallest of chores

completed, our mothers have worked tirelessly for years without the feel-good support

of Instagram and Facebook.

On any other year we could take our mothers out for a meal, order a gift, and buy

flowers or even a card. The lockdown blew away all those options. But humankind

always finds a way to be grateful. Ms. Mita Shukla, Dietician Fortis Hospital,

Anandapur, has suggested a brilliant and thoughtful way to surprise our mothers. Cook

them a nutritious meal!

“The best approach to overcome this difficult time is to develop eating habits

that will keeping the disease at bay. Immunity is the need of the hour.

Increasing source of protein, vitamin C and micronutrients will help boosting

it”, said Ms. Shukla

So if you are lucky enough to be staying with your mom you can surprise her by cooking

a wholesome healthy dish; and children who are away from home should advice their

mother to take care of themselves.

Chicken, fish and eggs are the best source of protein. If you are willing to be

extravagant, chicken tikka is a good option. It contains vegetables and also uses less oil.

Apart from this a chicken platter with boiled vegetables alongside a small portion of rice

is a plate full of nutrients and celebration.

Chenna is loaded with healthy fats and tons of calcium that make bones strong. A

sandwich or paratha with chenna stuffing is a nourishing option. Using whole-wheat flour

(atta) for paratha is advised.

Since summer has set in, a nice cold beverage works wonders. Lassi with fruits is a

delectable drink. It is made of yogurt which is a source of micronutrients. Adding fruits

intensifies the taste and increases vitamin C content.

“Maintaining a balanced diet is very important at the present scenario. The diet should

include chicken, fish, eggs, lentils, rice, fruits etc. However, overdoing it is not good

either. Eating the right amount is necessary. Apart from these there are certain minerals

and micronutrients that cannot be found in food sources; therefore, consuming a few

health drinks is desirable. Diet and exercise is interdependent. Engaging in a few home

workouts or short walks is beneficial”, Ms. Mita Shukla added.

Continue Reading