Corona Virus: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff

The Coronavirus has undoubtedly caused immense chaos and disrupted our lives in mammoth ways.

In fact, the latest addition to our lexicon “The New Normal” has quickly become the anthem and an

expectation of a specific way of life after Corona.

Both public and Superspecialty private healthcare facilities have been prompt in arming their COVID

warriors with PPE to fight the spread of the illness and ensure the safety of their staff. However,

there is another threat which has taken a backseat. That threat is, everything else. So far, we’ve

focused so intently on fighting the Coronavirus, our gaze has shifted from the huge clinical load that

these hospitals have to deal with on a day to day basis. Patients have been suffering for months and

attempting to ride out this wave, often delaying their treatment out of fear, which only induces

worse complications due to untimely delays.

As the lockdown approaches its two month mark, patients who cannot delay their treatment any

further are finally seeking assistance. And that is great news. However, a new villain has entered the

mix. Not only are former COVID positive patients being tormented by others in their community and

being treated as pariahs, helpful albeit ignorant relatives are often warning those seeking care from

approaching corona Hospitals.

Their chants are as follows; “That Hospital has corona patients. Everyone is in PPE. They all have

Corona. If you get Corona, you will die.”

Nothing is further from the truth. The hospitals that are treating COVID patients are the best

equipped to prevent its spread and protect their patients. Especially those patients that are coming

in for a simple procedure. The fact of the matter is that the virus is everywhere. The virus has been

found in all sorts of patients; from random snake bite victims to a 1 week old child who was born in a

“non-Corona” hospital (the mother tested negative).

The only hospital that is safe is one that is prepared to deal with anything. The honest truth is that if

your hospital is ill prepared to deal with the virus and your doctor is telling you a hospital/nursing

home is COVID free, either they are uninformed, unaware or untruthful.

The New Normal of Healthcare is simply this: Don’t be an Ostrich. Please be aware of the condition

of the world and seek medical attention from those who have accepted how the world will change.

Seek out facilities that have equipped themselves for this New Normal for there is where you will be

the safest. Get the care you need and do not delay medical treatment any further that you already

have.

Take your medicines. See your doctor. Get medical assistance. Wear your mask. Don’t be stupid. Be

safe.

