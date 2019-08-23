Corozo – Vegan Ivory Presentation with Ka-Sha Supported By Proecuador Was A Great Show At The Studio During Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019

Karishma Shahani Khan’s ‘Ka-Sha’ label has always worked with traditional ethnic crafts and textiles. At the Studio during Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019, Karishma displayed ‘Koum’ which was inspired by nomadic references that offered the designer a kaleidoscope of colourful options. This show was supported by Pro Ecuador, an entity, part of the Government of Ecuador.

As the audience entered the venue, raw materials for Corozo Vegan Ivory buttons were placed in a glass box at the centre; while a video explaining their importance played at the side. Once the models were on stage, the show turned into an interactive presentation with the models moving to peppy beats as the audience saw the outfits from all angles. A variety of vibrant buttons in different shapes and sizes were also showcased to reveal the possibilities of Corozo Vegan Ivory.

Using the Corozo Vegan Ivory from Ecuador, the show supported by Proecuador unveiled embellishments that gave a new fashion direction to ceremonial attire. With fabrics woven in Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar the amalgamated appeal of the textiles made a striking impression on the ramp.

The mélange of materials included the ever-popular hand spun Khadi, Handloom cottons and Chanderi, which was either plain or woven with shimmering zari stripes. The colours were a vibrant bouquet of hot pink, fiery red, eye-catching blue, neutral black, earthy green and grey. When it came to the detailing it was the Corozo or Vegan Ivory that was the cynosure of all eyes in the form of buttons and embellishments.

Unlike plastic Corozo buttons are biodegradable and can be dyed easily with a beautiful natural grain. Corozo comes form the nut that grows wild in the tropical forests of Ecuador. The process of making Corozo blanks – intermediate material to make buttons – does not involve fertilizers or chemicals. Each blank is handmade, one by one, by artisans. Ecuador is the only producer and exporter of this product.

The rust A-line tunic with exaggerated sleeves, tasselled culottes and sheer scarf was layered on with a blue jacket having button embroidery on the yoke. The model wearing a sheer textured dress on a striped slip with a black jacket with several button tassels danced to the tunes to exaggerate the look of the long tassels.

Colourfully braided hair, sheer scarves and boho jewellery were styled with all garments to showcase the care-free appeal. Heavily layered garments in hot pink and red stood out at the centre of the presentation with various elements of bold stripes and tasselled lace.

Bringing together in sharp focus on the presentation all the elements ‘Ka-Sha’ had, pointed to a folksy look for the garments that exuded a tribal, rural appeal of celebration with multiple layering. The Tagua nut was used for buttons as well as a variety of accents like tassels, beads and surface embroidery.

For a wardrobe that is exclusively unique and environmentally perfect, Karishma Shahani Khan’s collection “Koum” for her label ‘Ka-Sha’ will satisfy dressers who long for eco-friendly attire.

