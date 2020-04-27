CorpGini’s 3-day virtual panel sessions on the ‘Future of Design & Construction’ create a blueprint for real estate recovery by pairing insights on COVID-19 implications from eminent personalities with solutions by innovative startups

Acknowledging that a problem exists is the first step towards finding a solution for the same. There are many stages in between, from concept to creation, which need to be traversed before the objective can be achieved. The sooner the process commences, the faster one is able to identify the solution and devise a blueprint for its implementation. However, this is easier said than done during a nationwide lockdown while facing the myriad challenges posed by COVID-19.

CorpGini successfully resolved this ‘Mission Impossible’ scenario by organising and successfully conducting an ongoing series of virtual panel sessions, thereby establishing itself as a pioneer and displaying a much-needed pro-active approach towards facilitating an in-depth understanding of the likely implications of COVID-19 on industry and the ideal way forward.

The first set of sessions on ‘Corporate sustainability and growth challenges’, held from April 6-11, 2020, witnessed participation from 50+ leaders, 10,000 plus corporates and 100 + startups. It’s a given that COVID-19 will bring about a change that no one can anticipate and these sessions have helped the community poise itself for this change.

This week witnessed the second set with the theme being the ‘Future of Design & Construction.’ Back-to-back sessions were held over a 3-day period from April 20-22, 2020.’ Over 25,000 unique participants logged onto the webinars via multiple platforms on the first two days, eager for insights from eminent personalities including legendary industrialist & philanthropist Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, Architect Hafeez Contractor, Architect Reza Kabul along with industry icons, RE and infra fund managers, developers, entrepreneurs, and design professionals among others.

Deliberating on themes like ‘Realty Check, Industry impact and business continuity,’ ‘The future of Design’ and ‘Urban Fabric + Space Management’, industry stalwarts and experts analysed the likely impact over the medium term and long term along with the scope for technology-driven solutions to manage the paradigm shift required.

Ten start-ups were picked from a list of more than 800 that had submitted their pitches and Day 3 saw them present their disruptive technology solutions to the audience and jury panel. The process commenced with a solution showcase through a 90-second elevator pitch followed by Jury Q&A. The start-ups pitched solutions that will help counter some of the issues that the design industry will have to battle in the future.

· PillarPlus- Providing automated blueprints

· Coaspect- Operating Software for the complete lifecycle of a construction project

· Smatbots- Providing smart chatbots that do not require any coding and are multilingual

· GMetri- Democratising Virtual Reality

· DigiQC- Quality construction at low cost

· Modulex- Offerings solution for the buildings of future

· Stallion- Bringing all functionalities from marketing to sales at one place

· Get Parking- Technology company to improve the quality of life and giving touchless parking

· CRE Matrix- Providing real estate analytics

· Snaptrude- Improving efficiency for the ACE industry

Based on the audience poll, four start-ups namely Snaptrude, PillarPlus, GMetri, and Modulex made it to the second round where they had a face-off not only with the jury but with each other as well. The Winner was again selected by an Audience Poll. Another Audience Poll was conducted for engaging further with any of the Companies for Work Contract or POC followed by a Feedback Poll on the format and inviting the audience to the next session with new solutions.

PillarPlus was named the winner and declared the most relevant solution with 49% votes in the live audience poll. The other finalists, GMetri (18% votes), Snaptrude (14% votes) and Modulex (20% votes) also received substantial interest from the audience so it was a win-win scenario for all in what a participant described as ‘Shark Tank.. desi style!’ The other shortlisted startups were CRE Matrix, Get Parking, Stallions, DigiQC, Coaspect and Smatbot.

The session proved to be extremely informative for the industry and the participating audience as it gave insights into the disruptive technology solutions being offered by these start-ups. These solutions not only aim to bring down the cost of design and sales for the AEC industry but they will also shorten the project completion time. The jury panel agreed that this was a one of kind platform to get the start-ups and the industry together to match the demand for solutions with new-age answers.

The ‘Future of Design & Construction’ sessions were organised by CorpGini in collaboration with GMetri, FLOW Studio, EQUALS TO design lab, and KPa. CorpGini will continue to conduct sector-specific panel discussions moving forward true to its ethos of being a global innovation platform connecting corporates and startups across the globe.

CorpGini, founded in 2019, is an initiative by Pantomath Group and Z Nation Lab that connects leading corporates to innovative startups that are building solutions that solve industry-wise problems. The panel discussion will be followed by select pitches from CEOs of startups which can provide valuable solutions to Corporates around key areas of challenges in present times.

The (Corporate) Punch will, hence, help aid all participants to not just feel a sense of community in this time of crisis, but also aid as a platform for prospective business development and lead generation. Via the virtual sessions, will be a welcome relief in the times of quarantine and self-isolation; helping participants to feel like they belong to a larger global community that is trying to fight this battle together.