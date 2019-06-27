Covestro empowered Solar Car by APSIT races through the victory line

Covestro India empowered youth team of APSIT, comprising of 3 women in a 35 member team, to race past the finishing line with flying colours. This power packed innovation team from APSIT Modified Auto Club came together to make a Solar Powered Electric Vehicle which participated in the Indo Asian Solar Challenge (IASC) – 2019 organized by AMT MotoCorp at Amrutvahini College of Engineering, Sangamner. This initiative optimised the power of innovative solutions from Covestro. This initiative reflects our commitment towards developing innovative and sustainable solutions that will make this world a brighter place. The team Modified Auto Club (MAC) of A. P. Shah Institute of Technology, Thane – APSIT has won the Indo Asian Solar challenge and also stood as the Endurance winner, Best Design, Best innovation at the championship.

Lauding the initiative, Ajay Durrani, Managing Director, Covestro (India) said, “At Covestro, we firmly believe in the strength, durability of our products in addition to supporting innovative efforts in society. We are proud to support the dreams of these students and encourage young Indian minds that help showcase India an innovation hub and exemplary example for the entire world. Congratulations to the students from APSIT for their innovation. Covestro explicitly advocates the comprehensive and global approach of UN SDG and is one of the focus is sustainable lightweight mobility. It is the future of automotive industry and we at Covestro see increasing role of composites in ensuring light weighting, robust of e-vehicles”.

The team also participated in the Electric Solar Vehicle Championship 2019 and bagged 3 recognitions including Runner Up in Adventure class overall performance; Winner – Endurance Test; Winner – Cross Pad.

A visibly happy Dr. Uttam Kolekar, Principal,APSIT felt “This is the perfect example of industry – academician collaboration to engage and empower the youth. Covestro has been the perfect partner to associate with from the industry. We are extremely proud of our team.”Vishal, Team Lead, was enthusiastic and said: “We are thankful to Covestro for the support and guidance to make this happen. The detailed guidance by our teachers and mentors along with the right products suited for this competition enabled us to race into victory”

The solar vehicle is powered with 113 solar cells generating 394W and capable of producing 63V at 6.75A to run at 45 kms per hour with a pick up from 0 to 45 kms per hour in 9.52 secs. It weighs 160 kgs and is 2.53M in length. The car can run directly on solar panels, disconnecting the battery at 10kmph.The car features PIR (polyisocyanurate – high performance foam) which is innovated by Covestro and has an excellent fire resistant property. This insulating material provides optimum safety to the driver, protecting it from the heat generated by the battery and its components. The materials prevent spread of fire in case of any mishap. The outer body of the car is made from raw material polycarbonate from Covestro which demonstrates the stability and strength and weighs less than half weight if the car was made of aluminium. The result was a solar powered car which enjoys the benefits of high performance,high mileage and high pick up.

Like this: Like Loading...