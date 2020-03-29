COVID- 19, Astrological and Vaastu analysis

WHO has declared the outbreak of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. Let us analyse

the Vastu and astrological reasons related to it-

On 26.12.2019, a solar eclipse occurred with Shadastak Yog (combination of 6 planets). As per Maharishi Parasar, the effect of this particular yoga can prove to be highly hazardous within a span of 3 to 6 months. In the two most ancient scriptures, Naarad Purana and Vashishtha Sanhita, there is a clear indication that the solar eclipse which will take place at the end of 2019 English calendar and

Samvat 2076, in Moola Nakshatra, a dangerous epidemic will occur. As per

Vishwakoorma chakra, Varahamihir stated that the countries such as China, Iran,

Italy, Spain, Germany etc. which came under the impact of Moola Nakshatra and

the other two Nakshatras of Dhanu are considered to have experienced the

extreme effect of this Pandemic. According to Varahamihir ‘Utpaat Prakaran’, the

Shadastak Yoga and certain planetary combination causes Vayu related and

throat related severe ailments gradually resulting into an epidemic.

It must be noted that the first person to be declared as infected with Covid- 19

happened in the last week of December. This is the reason why the virus was

named as Covid-19. Since December, this disease has spread like wild fire and on

2020, when Saturn entered into Makar Rashi, this disease affected other

countries and posed as a global threat.