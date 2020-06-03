Thu. Jun 4th, 2020

COVID 19: Legrand India donates 3500+ Ration kits to migrant workers, educates on importance of social distancing and sanitization

Legrand India, a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructure has initiated supporting the migrant labourers by providing Dry Ration Kits through Magicbus foundation and local authorities in Chennai, Maharashtra, Haridwar, Jhajjar and Jalgaon. They have also been providing Covid-19 awareness of social distancing and sanitization to migrant workers through MagicBus Foundation.

Legrand has been conducting various activities across the nation to support several communities in the battle against Covid-19. To fight against the pandemic, Legrand India has provided Dry Ration Kit to 3550+ workers for 14 days through MagicBus Foundation in Chennai and Maharashtra & State Government Authorities in Haridwar, Jhajjar and Jalgaon and Covid-19 awareness of social distancing and sanitization to 1550 migrant workers through MagicBus Foundation in Chennai and Bhiwandi.

One of the key focus areas of Legrand India is healthcare when it comes to giving back to the society. Legrand is also supporting Daily Wage Workers Welfare and Migrant Labourers by creating awareness in them on social distancing and sanitization for prevention of Covid-19. The team has enabled support through its electrical products such as protection devices, wiring devices and UPS for hospitals and healthcare facilities countrywide.

With Healthcare as focus, the company is providing PPE to doctors and medical staff in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Delhi and Kerala to support the frontline workers in their fight against COVID-19. 

Speaking on the Covid-19 support, Mr. Tony Berland, Managing Director and CEO, Group Legrand India said, “I feel proud to be a part of an organization where PEOPLE and COMMUNITY are the key focus area. As a socially responsible organisation, we at Legrand have always put health and safety at the forefront, be it for our employees or the society at large. We saw the evolving demand for basic necessity of the migrant labourers and daily wage worker welfare. We are working with State Government across the country to bridge the disparity and deliver the need-of-hour to maximum possible extent.”

About Legrand Group in India:

A global specialist in the electrical & digital building infrastructure, Legrand is a Euro 6.0* billion group based in   Limoges, France.   The group has manufacturing facilities in 90 countries and   its products   are   sold   in   over   180   countries.   Globally, Legrand is a leader   in wiring    devices    and    cable management with a global market share of over 20% and 14% respectively. Legrand also enjoys leadership positions in at least one of its major business areas in a number of countries including France, Italy, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, China, and of course India.

Legrand India offers a wide range of products in the categories of Energy distribution, Wiring devices, Home    Automation, Structured    Cabling, Lighting Management    Solutions, Cable Management    and Industrial application products. It is an undisputed leader in MCBs, RCDs and DBs and a strong No. 2 in wiring devices Apart from this, the company also holds a leading position in Home Automation, MCCBs and Cable management systems.

The company’s geographical reach, across market segments, caters to  new  requirements  of customers with smart  solutions  that  make  Legrand  a  multipolar  group.  And this multipolar nature, and the global philosophy of Listen, Design, Make and Support has enabled it to provide innovative and smart solutions. Legrand’s products are amongst the top in the market and have undisputable brand equity.

Legrand products and services comply with the three criteria of  simplicity  –  simplicity  of  use, simplicity  of  installation  and  simplicity  of  distribution  –  which  enable  the  company  to  quickly penetrate new markets. With an employee base of over 1000 in India, the company is  fast emerging   as   a   leader   in   its   core business by extending products and services that suit every segment in the local market.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Legrand operates across India through 26 offices, 600 stockiest, 11500 retail outlets with three state-of-the-art manufacturing units, seven training centers and two R&D   centers.   Technological   innovations, simple   and   rapid   product   combinations   to   form communicating systems, clever installation ideas etc. are the focus of the R&D team at Legrand.

