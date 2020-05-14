COVID 19: Legrand India to facilitate quarantine centres to support healthcare infrastructure

Legrand India, a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructure has initiated supporting the local Govt. in the creation of quarantine centres and isolation wards in Kolkata, Odisha and Chattisgarh. They are working with various government stakeholders across the nation with electrical products to be used for creating isolation wards and quarantine centres. The quarantine centres at located in Beleghata, Kolkata Hospital and Dakshineshwar BSF in Kolkata.

One of the key focus areas of Legrand India is healthcare when it comes to giving back to the society. Legrand is also supporting govt. hospitals & quarantine centres with disposable isolation beds as a proactive step to facilitate to accommodate the migrant returns in the respective districts’ quarantine facility. The team has enabled support through its electrical products such as protection devices, wiring devices and UPS for hospitals and healthcare facilities countrywide which will house over 2000 beds and intensive care facilities for COVID-19 patients.

With Healthcare as focus, the company is providing PPE to doctors and medical staff in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Delhi and Kerala to support the frontline workers in their fight against COVID-19.

Legrand has been conducting various activities across the nation to support several communities in the battle against Covid-19. To fight against the pandemic, apart from healthcare, Legrand India has provided 2.6 lakh personal protectiveequipmentto electricians, journalists (Chennai Press club), NGO health workers, drivers community & police officials.

Speaking on the Covid-19 support, Mr. Tony Berland, Managing Director and CEO, Group Legrand India said, “As a socially responsible organisation, we at Legrand have always put health and safety at the forefront, be it for our employees or the society at large. We saw the arising need for infrastructural support for isolation wards & quarantine centres across the country and as a specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructure, we are working with government stakeholders to bridge the gap and fulfil the need to the maximum possible extent.” He further added, “I feel proud to be a part of an organization where PEOPLE and COMMUNITY are the key focus area”.

