COVID-19 Outbreak: With EFFISM, monitoring Work From Home turns out to be a cakewalk

Due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19, many workplaces are forced to shut down as a precautionary measure. In this situation, employees are assigned to work from home and this decision would take a toll on the overall productivity of a company unless an efficient monitoring system is administered. Here is where the work monitoring and analysing software EFFISM (Efficiency Improvement System Management) comes into the picture. Putting EFFISM to use, monitoring different stratums of a company from the top-notch employees to the ones in grass root level becomes an easy and systematic affair. This revolutionary concept was validated by the research institute AIMRI with the support of Indywood Billionaires Club. Aries Group of Companies with 53 companies operating in 16 countries for the Clients from over 80 countries, was the first user of EFFISM and the successful application took EFFISM to the position of world’s no.1 in 5 different fields. EFFISM has changed the work monitoring culture through its state of the art additions and Corona should be your only worry as long as your business is in the safe hands of EFFISM. Free training has also been announced exclusively for Indywood Billionaires Club members.



EFFISM; Aries Group’s Innovation To Track Employee Efficiency



The online Efﬁciency Improvement System Management (EFFISM) was developed under the innovative research programme of AIMRI. Online monitoring is a process that includes analysis of the past to identify possible improvements which can minimize errors/losses and present targets for future and enhance productivity and quality of an individual. The software ‘TIME’ (To Improve My Efﬁciency) developed as part of EFFISM records all the efforts of trainees and the trainer can access the data without mediators, resulting in zero communication loss. The software is a platform for daily training, planning and self-assessment, monitoring and assessment by superiors, health management etc. While improving the efﬁciency of the process, it enables the trainer to analyse the entire activities of his institute for a better future.



It is an organizational model which explicitly focuses on new methods of improving the working environment, to help employees work in a way that brings out the best in their capabilities and helps them work, perform, and live better.



The key objective of this Innovation is to improve the motivation, engagement, and performance of employees. It aims at giving back energy and pleasure in work.



Aries Industrial Maritime Research Institute (AIMRI), which is part of Aries group of companies, is a premier interactive university that imparts high quality education through a comprehensive well knit and the most advanced course structure to equip young aspirants with skills to enhance their personality and to fulfil their ambitions. AIMRI also qualifies and guides aspirants from the industry to gain access to its industrial doctorate programme. Aries marine and engineering services, the flagship brand of Aries group, is one of the most trusted global players providing naval architecture, engineering, survey, inspection and design solutions in the maritime industry.

Please click on the link for more info:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RTABnaQsQ3k