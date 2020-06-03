COVID-19 vis-à-vis and The Indian Judiciary

The Outbreak

We did not expect the year 2020 to be exactly how it turned out to be. One hardship after another, all that we planned for and expected from this year came to a sudden and long halt, be it business, travels, or in simpler aspects, life. COVID-19 changed everything about how the world functioned in the last countless decades, and the uncertainty of when life will return and resume to normal is only making it tougher to function.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Indian Judiciary

Being a legal practitioner before the Hon’ble High Court at Calcutta, I am witnessing a wave of change undertaken by the Indian Judicial System to work amidst this dreadful pandemic that the world is dealing with. The judicial system cannot afford to shut down its processes due to the pandemic and delay the cases as justice delayed is justice denied. As per the data of November 2019, over 3.5 crores cases were pending in the Courts across India, and pausing the proceedings would only add piles of unsolved cases to the already existing mammoth-sized list.

With this under consideration, on 23rd March 2020, the Supreme Court of India introduced the provision of hearings through video conferencing to be organized, in order to continue proceedings of the Court. A bench with CJI Bobde and Justices DY Chandrachud and L Nageswara Rao issued a direction on the guidelines issued by the Court functionality during the COVID-19 pandemic and minimizing presence and maintaining the protocols of the pandemic. This direction included orders for the district Courts to initiate hearing via virtual Courts as prescribed by their respective high Court and provide video conferencing facilities to the litigants who lack said resources.

To understand the feasibility of the virtual Courts model, we need to consider a number of aspects involved, both positive and negative in nature.

1. What is the virtual model of Courts?

Under the directions provided by the Apex Court, the filing facility has been turned digital for all matters, where one can e-file his/her respective case for any and every matter as needed. In regards to the hearings, only the matters that are considered to be urgent are and will be heard via video conferencing facility.

As reasonable it is, here lies the dichotomy, where the criteria of ‘urgency’ are not provided by the Court. In such circumstances, the confusion arises as for each practicing lawyer, their clients and respective cases are urgent, but may or may not be urgent enough for the Hon’ble Court. As of today, hearings are at the helm of opinions, instead of defined criteria.

2. Are there any technical limitations?

Owing to the fact that it is a developmental model that Judiciary is trying to adapt, there are certain functional and technical limitations in this online system. Several Advocates have shared concerns ranging from difficulty in filing matters to the inability to trace the status of applications. For example, there are concerns, including, minimal 5 Megabyte limit to upload petition and 2 Megabyte limit to upload documents on the Supreme Court’s website.

We should also not forget that India does not only consist of an urban population but also the rural population. They do not have access to proper sanitation so having access to internet /Virtual hearings would be a lavish dream.

Also, many advocates may not exactly be technology-friendly, limiting their ability to optimally adapt to the virtual model. Additionally, there is a monetary factor involved in setting up supporting machinery and the internet for seamless proceedings. Not every advocate can bear such costs, owing to different socio-economic conditions.

3. How Virtual Courts will prove beneficial?

At times, there may be impediments for the person related to the case to come before the Court. This is often due to the unavailability of the person and his/hers inability to travel. Virtual Courts and video conferencing will prove beneficial in bringing in the required people for virtual hearing while being time and cost-effective for both, parties and the judiciary.

Furthermore, the modernization of the Indian Judiciary will attract more and more young lawyers towards the Courthouses.

4. Will the digitalization of Courts reduce pending cases?

The digitalization of Courts is not a one-day process, as taking the Indian Judicial system online means bringing all the 672 District Courts and 25 High Courts, along with the Supreme Court online. This will require every matter that has been brought up to the Court since day one, to be moved online with complete records, judgments, and supporting documents.

Once completed, indeed, it will be a cost and time-effective model, where one can simply have access to his or her respective case at their fingertips, but this endeavour will not be completed in a day or a year. The Courts have to start the process while keeping the system accessible and cost-effective. And gradually, the process of case disposal will become swift, enabling Courts to process more cases in the same time in comparison to how the Courts have been processing them in the past.

5. Are there any concerns related to the digitalization of Courts?

There lies a concern about speeding up the remedies, where digitalization will provide quick remedies but may result in the deterioration of the quality of justice.

While it becomes hard to hold a regular video conference and convey a simple message due to technical limitations, it is quite a task to understand the emotions, read facial expressions and psychoanalyze the witnesses testifying on video conference. Further, it will be a daunting task to identify and investigate the witnesses, pieces of evidence, mark the documents as exhibits and to determine the veracity of important documents and testimonies over the video conference.

In a webinar held at NALSAR University, Justice D Y Chandrachud said, “I don’t think virtual Courts are going to replace open Court hearing. I don’t think any Judge or expert in technology is going to tell that. I want to disabuse the minds of people who think that virtual Courts are some sort of panacea or formula which is a substitute for open Court hearing.”

As for the current model of virtual Courts, here are the key findings that the judiciary needs to work upon:

– Direction and criteria for urgency shall be provided by the Court

– Required training needs to be provided to the judges and advocates

– District Courts shall facilitate the appropriate setup required for virtual hearings

– An internal system to be developed to hold virtual hearings, instead of relying on 3rd party software

– Integration of the system to verify witnesses and pieces of evidence to the said internal system

Incorporating these changes, we will see a new dawn of justice with quicker remedies and seamless Court functioning.

Considering these aspects, it is certain that the concept of Virtual Hearing is still at its nascent stage. Any new concept takes time to develop and there are hit and trial methods that are opted to make the system glitch-free and more accessible. There is a lot of research and development required in this area before it becomes impeccable in nature. The pandemic is a boon for us to explore an opportunity to develop a system that will enable us to modernize and explore newer possibilities in the field of the judiciary. While Darwinian Theory vouched for the survival of the fittest, this pandemic may filter out certain methodologies and chisel out the fittest practices for the future.

By, Soumi Guha Thakurta,

Advocate, High Court Calcutta