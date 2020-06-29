CREDAI Bengal launches “EtaiBestTime” campaign to inform customers that this is the most suitable time to buy real estate

CREDAI Bengal, the advocacy group for real estate in West Bengal, today launched a three month-long digital campaign to portray real estate as a lucrative & secured investment option for the public at large. The pandemic situation has put the investor on tenterhooks owing to falling markets, but in that scenario, the ‘real estate’ vertical has been accepted as one of the most fruitful investment instruments. Suitable factors have also contributed to the present time being most favourable for investing in real estate. The unfortunate pandemic scenario has also thrown up the undeniable urge to own one’s own home for the purpose of security in an era of stunted mobility and lifestyle centred around the house. CREDAI Bengal’s campaign mascot ‘GK-da’ will reinforce the benefits of real estate purchase amongst possible buyers. The campaign catchphrase ‘EtaiBestTime’, (translating to ‘This is the best time (to buy)’) will be the underpinning of CREDAI Bengal’s unique attempt at influencing customer choices in the realm of investment.

The lockdown due to Covid-19 has deeply impacted the economy around the world. The Indian economy too has been no exception with real estate bearing a substantial brunt. The pandemic and the resultant lock-down over the last three months led to an uncertainty in terms of job security and decreased consumption patterns, leading to a fall in economic growth. However, the good news is, we are gradually witnessing a sales recovery since the ‘unlocking’ of the country. After a tough three months, we are seeing sales recover in the residential segment. Even though we are yet to reach pre-Covid levels in real estate sales, we have been seeing indications of the market stabilizing and the urge to buy has not

only revived but has bounced back with great momentum. Thus, the pundits and stakeholders are predicting this to be the best time to buy for several reasons.

· Home Loan Rates are low

· Prices remain at pre-Covid rates

· For NRIs too, the best time to buy is now as the rupee has plunged

· PMAY tenure has got extended

Another very important factor influencing buyer moods is that the pandemic has taught us the bitter way, how important owning one’s own home is, especially when one’s existence and lifestyle is firmly entrenched around one’s house. The requirement of more spacious homes is of prime importance now as we need more space for movement and isolation. ‘Work-from-home’ and online-education has also necessitated the need for having

more space at home. The pandemic has hence prioritised home-buying for a large pool of people.

Contrary to some misguided media reports, residential housing costs will go up in post-Covid times partly due to the increase of prices of raw materials and primarily due to an

increased demand against short supply as there are fewer launches of projects

compared to last year.



Says Nandu Belani, President, CREDAI Bengal :

“We see a lot of enquiries coming in and buying should increase further with stability coming in as people do not see a major crisis with Covid 19 as was perceived in March. So now with buyers back in the market and sales increasing, aided by a WBHIRA-induced transparency, confidence in customers about delivery too have spiked”

Thus we can say with certainty that this is the ‘Best Time to Buy’ Real Estate ! With this thought in mind, we are launching our campaign titled ‘EtaiBestTime’ and our campaign mascot ‘GK Da’ will be the flagbearer of that message. Through this sustained campaign we will inform customers about the reasons to bank on real estate as the most viable physical asset to be invested in and how this is the perfect time todo so. We are inaugurating a new chat bot on our portal www.credaibengalhomes.com which will disseminate important information 24X7 regarding the sector and real estate projects. A comprehensive booklet is also being released which will be the go-to for all the buyers during this period. I assure all possible investors that the real estate market is among the most reasonably priced in the country and especially in West Bengal, and the stable character of the market makes it the safest bet for buyers. But the wisest decision would be to utilise this time for buying a home.”

The campaign will engage with buyers through various ways. A booklet on ‘why this is the best time to buy’ was launched today. Simultaneously a chat bot was inaugurated on the CREDAI Bengal property portal of www.credaibengalhomes.com which would address customer queries. The portal built by CREDAI Bengal features only WBHIRA registered projects built by CREDAI Bengal Members and the campaign will be fully integrated into the portal.

Says Sushil Mohta, President, CREDAI West Bengal

“The Real Estate industry in West Bengal has been one of the worst hit due to the outbreak of the pandemic, witnessing a drastic fall in new project launches in the post-covid scenario. Developers are selling at a loss or with practically no margins in most of the projects. Since the developers work with very low margin in Bengal, they are focused on completing their existing projects and liquidating their investment. The launch of only 17 projects during the period April to June 2020 against 46 new projects during the corresponding period in 2019 bears testimony to this trend. The obvious reason is no margins at current price points. This trend will continue till September 2020. However it is a golden period for customers as home loan rates are at the lowest level and developers selling at the lowest price level in spite of huge increases in cost.

Large parts of the inventory of ongoing projects will be sold out in a few months and that will lead to a price increase. New projects will come to the market only once prices increase, leaving some margins in the hands of developers.”

As an industry, real estate has always rewarded customers with the highest returns. The current scenario with interest on home loans being at an all-time low, PMAY being extended till 31st March 2021, ensuing tax benefits etc warranted that the industry flag its positives in the mind of investors and this is where ‘GK-da’ and the #EtaiBestTime campaign will help.

Mr. Harsh Vardhan Patodia, President-Elect, CREDAI National & Chairman, Unimark Group says :“The ‘EtaiBestTime’ campaign was launched today as CREDAI Bengal believes buying a home is one of the most stable investments anyone can make and more so in these turbulent times, people have realized the true importance of a home for the well being and safety of their families. There are a number of factors which lead to real estate being a favourable instrument of investment and I wish CREDAI Bengal all the very best for their new campaign.”

Harshavardhan Neotia, Advisory Committee Member, CREDAI Bengal & Chairman, Ambuja Neotia says, “Whilst we do acknowledge a certain reluctance in general for spendings owing to the pandemic situation, it is also true that the home has become central to people’s lives, inspite of reduced incomes and the one asset that has become the cynosure of the investment portfolio is a home of one’s own. Work-from-home and online education and the possibility of it being the new normal for a long time to come has gained currency and hence having a space of one’s own has become paramount. Our campaign #EtaiBestTime will reinforce the fact that aspirations around owning one’s own house is firmly entrenched in the discretionary basket of the consumer”