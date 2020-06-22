Tue. Jun 23rd, 2020

Credai West Bengal reinforces indigenization of materials in line with Credai National Policy : Promotes Swadeshi

Credai West Bengal, the apex body of the state representing Credai Bengal, Credai Howrah-Hooghly  and Credai North Bengal has urged  its members to refrain from using Chinese goods they usually import for construction purpose from China. This decision has come in the wake of the ongoing Indo Chinese skirmish along Ladakh border and as a mark of respect to the Galwan valley martyrs.
Elaborating further on the initiative Sushil Mohta, President, Credai West Bengal said , “ We stand in solidarity with the nation and as a mark of respect to our martyrs, we appeal to our 400 odd members of Credai in the state not to use Chinese goods and embrace Swadeshi or Made in India way . We request all the 250 allied industries which are linked to real estate sector to  manufacture these products locally or source from other countries like Korea and Japan for the time being till our country being self sufficient.
“Real estate industry  needs over 250 products out of which 90% is manufactured indigenously and 10% products like furniture accessories , decorative items, High speed elevators, tiles used to be imported from different countries including  China. Now We have decided to substitute most of these items with   indigenous products to support Indian economy at large and if required, will import from friendly countries like Japan, Korea etc”, added Mr. Mohta.
Due to COVID 19 there is a disruption in supply chain emanating from CHINA which led to delay in completion of projects. Local production and purchase will lead to reduced procurement time, minimal loss of production hours and increased employment opportunities. Most of the raw materials being used are already being manufactured by the MSME sector in the country. CREDAI is ready to extend its support to the local manufacturers for production of materials which are currently being imported and make a shift from Videshi to Swadeshi. The sector already employees more than 52 million workforce in the country and this move will further multiply employment opportunities and give the required stimulus to the economy. Additionally this step will provide a boost to more than 250 allied MSME industries linked with the realty sector and in turn will increase the overall contribution to the GDP.

